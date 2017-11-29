Every Single Lady Can Relate To This Christmas Card

Being single during the holidays can be tough. No one knows that better than Emily Seawright.

On Nov. 26, Seawright tweeted a hilarious photo of her family’s Christmas card and it quickly went viral.

The family is pictured holding four different signs: Seawright’s parents (and dog) hold a sign that reads “Excited,” one sister and her fiancé hold a sign that reads “Engaged,” another sister’s family holds a sign that reads “Expecting,” and Seawright holds a sign that reads, well, “Emily.”

my family's Christmas card this year lmao pic.twitter.com/A2L7wfsprN — Emily Seawright (@cantseawright) November 26, 2017

As of Wednesday morning, her tweet had received more than 53,000 retweets and more than 300,000 likes.

In a follow-up tweet, Seawright clarified that she did not come up with the idea for the Christmas card. She was inspired by Kaleb Noonan, who created a similar card a few years ago.