11/29/2017 04:49 pm ET

Every Single Lady Can Relate To This Christmas Card

We've all been there, Emily. 😂
By Alanna Vagianos

Being single during the holidays can be tough. No one knows that better than Emily Seawright. 

On Nov. 26, Seawright tweeted a hilarious photo of her family’s Christmas card and it quickly went viral. 

The family is pictured holding four different signs: Seawright’s parents (and dog) hold a sign that reads “Excited,” one sister and her fiancé hold a sign that reads “Engaged,” another sister’s family holds a sign that reads “Expecting,” and Seawright holds a sign that reads, well, “Emily.” 

As of Wednesday morning, her tweet had received more than 53,000 retweets and more than 300,000 likes. 

In a follow-up tweet, Seawright clarified that she did not come up with the idea for the Christmas card. She was inspired by Kaleb Noonan, who created a similar card a few years ago. 

Well done, Emily. 

Alanna Vagianos
Women's Reporter, HuffPost
