HUFFPOST FINDS
03/07/2018 04:28 pm ET

20 Everyday Items Under $25 Every First Apartment Needs

Start shopping with this easy checklist.
By Amanda Pena

While your first apartment can be a very exciting endeavor, getting all the accoutrements to make it feel like your own space can get a little overwhelming and, not to mention, pricey.

While we don’t recommend filling up two carts at Target to then realize only half of it will fit into your space, we do know of some everyday essentials that every apartment needs.

Simplify your move-in process with these 20 everyday items under $25 that every first apartment needs:

  • 1 General Tool Set
    Amazon
    Get it here for $17.
  • 2 Shower Caddy
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it here for $24.
  • 3 Kitchen Utensil Set
    Amazon
    Get it here for $20.
  • 4 Bed Risers
    Amazon
    Get them here for $15.
  • 5 Tension Rod
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it here for $16.
  • 6 Trash Can
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it here for $24.
  • 7 Over The Door Hook
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it here for $20.
  • 8 Cable Box Organizer
    Amazon
    Get it here for $24.99.
  • 9 Dinnerware Set
    Target
    Get this 12-piece set here for $20.
  • 10 Drying Rack
    Amazon
    Get it here for $20.
  • 11 Under Cabinet Paper Towel Holder
    Amazon
    Get it here for $14.
  • 12 Shoe Drying Mat
    Urban Outffiters
    Get it here for $16.
  • 13 Slimline Hangers
    Bed Bath and Beyond
    Get a set of 10 hangers for $8.
  • 14 Over The Door Mirror
    Amazon
    Get it here for $23.
  • 15 French Press
    Amazon
     Get it here for $24.99.
  • 16 Table Lamp
    Target
    Get it here for $14.
  • 17 Seasonal Clothing Storage
    Amazon
    Get it here for $19.
  • 18 Wall Shelf
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it here starting at $8.
  • 19 Glass Tumblers
    Target
    Get a set of 12 here for $14.
  • 20 Bar Tool Set
    Amazon
    Get it here for $22.

RELATED...

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Amanda Pena
Creative Specialist, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Shoppable Home Hacks Home Home Decor Apartments
20 Everyday Items Under $25 Every First Apartment Needs
CONVERSATIONS