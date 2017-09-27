Dior Makes Another Feminist Fashion Statement On The Runway

At the brand’s Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday, model Sasha Pivovarova opened Dior’s spring 2018 collection wearing a striped shirt that reads, “Why have there been no great women artists?”

The quote is the title of art historian Linda Nochlin’s groundbreaking essay from 1971. According to Vogue, copies of the essay were placed on every attendee’s seat at the show.

Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images Sasha Pivovarova walks the runway during the Christian Dior Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2018 fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 26 in Paris, France.

Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images Pivovarova in Dior's newest feminist T-shirt.

Last year, Chiuri marked her debut at Dior with a T-shirt that declared, “We should all be feminists,” which she took from the title of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s 2014 book and popular Tedx talk.

