Everyone Should Read These 4 Great Victorian Era Novels

Answer by Sonia Fanucchi, Lecturer, Writer, on Quora:
It depends on your tastes of course but I can recommend a few Victorian era books that stand out for various reasons.
- If you enjoy a probing intellectual investigation of the social and psychological motivations of individuals, then nothing beats Middlemarch: it is a novel written when Eliot was most confident of her theory of realism in fiction and it shows an astounding insight into human nature.
- If you are more attracted to the absurdities, the grotesque, and even the spiritual dimensions of experience, then Dickens is an endless treasure trove of possibilities: I recommend Great Expectations as perhaps the best novel ever written, what Dickens called a “grotesque tragi-comic conception”. It is a brilliant blend of the comic and tragic and reinvents Hamlet’s preoccupations.
- Thackeray’s Vanity Fair is a brilliant satire of the Victorian upper classes and materialist ambitions, drawing expertly on the metaphor of the theatre to expose the pretensions of these social ‘actors’.
- Most people would recommend Jane Eyre as Charlotte Bronte’s most thrilling Gothic romance but I personally find Villette a far more interesting novel. Here, Charlotte draws on and explodes the conventional Gothic motifs and uses their magic to explore the haunting recesses of the lonely mind. It really is a most intense and disconcertingly beautiful piece.
These novels only scratch the surface of what is out there: I haven’t yet mentioned Hardy (who some find laborious but who can strike a poignant note in his greater masterpieces, such as The Mayor of Casterbridge, Or Elizabeth Gaskell, I happen to think Gaskell a very gifted novelist who is somewhat under-appreciated. Like Bronte, she marries the fantastical and the real in a surprising and attractive way. Wives and Daughters is a beautiful and multilayered exploration of growing up that I believe it is a special kind of masterpiece even with the missing denouement…
One could simply go on and on but I suppose that the giants of the period would be Dickens, Thackeray and Eliot. My personal favorite Victorian novel of all is Great Expectations, and in that I suspect that I am not alone.
