Everyone Should Read These 4 Great Victorian Era Novels

Which is the best Victorian era book? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

It depends on your tastes of course but I can recommend a few Victorian era books that stand out for various reasons.

If you enjoy a probing intellectual investigation of the social and psychological motivations of individuals, then nothing beats Middlemarch: it is a novel written when Eliot was most confident of her theory of realism in fiction and it shows an astounding insight into human nature.

If you are more attracted to the absurdities, the grotesque, and even the spiritual dimensions of experience, then Dickens is an endless treasure trove of possibilities: I recommend Great Expectations as perhaps the best novel ever written, what Dickens called a “grotesque tragi-comic conception”. It is a brilliant blend of the comic and tragic and reinvents Hamlet’s preoccupations.

Thackeray’s Vanity Fair is a brilliant satire of the Victorian upper classes and materialist ambitions, drawing expertly on the metaphor of the theatre to expose the pretensions of these social ‘actors’.

Most people would recommend Jane Eyre as Charlotte Bronte’s most thrilling Gothic romance but I personally find Villette a far more interesting novel. Here, Charlotte draws on and explodes the conventional Gothic motifs and uses their magic to explore the haunting recesses of the lonely mind. It really is a most intense and disconcertingly beautiful piece.

These novels only scratch the surface of what is out there: I haven’t yet mentioned Hardy (who some find laborious but who can strike a poignant note in his greater masterpieces, such as The Mayor of Casterbridge, Or Elizabeth Gaskell, I happen to think Gaskell a very gifted novelist who is somewhat under-appreciated. Like Bronte, she marries the fantastical and the real in a surprising and attractive way. Wives and Daughters is a beautiful and multilayered exploration of growing up that I believe it is a special kind of masterpiece even with the missing denouement…

One could simply go on and on but I suppose that the giants of the period would be Dickens, Thackeray and Eliot. My personal favorite Victorian novel of all is Great Expectations, and in that I suspect that I am not alone.