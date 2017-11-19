Everything Is Peachy

I’m nearly certain that when Atlanta city planners gathered to name suburbs and boulevards they met in a peach orchard, at lunchtime. It sometimes feels like every third street is named Peachtree. There’s Peachtree City and Peachtree Corners, and Peachtree Walk, Way, Lane, Road, Drive, Circle, Parkway and Center. According to the internet, there’s 71 road, town and shopping areas named Peachtree in Atlanta.

Before Mabel and I had our own place, and we moved every few days, we kept a list, thinking that at some point, with all the building going on here, they will have new streets to name. For consideration then: Blueberry Boulevard, Strawberry Street, Apricot Avenue, Clementine Court, Rhubarb Road, Okra Overpass, Lentil Lane, Cucumber Corners, Arugula Acres, Tomato Terrace, Cauliflower Commons, Watermelon Way, Green Bean Grove, Plum Parkway, Lingonberry Lane, Dragonfruit Drive, Pear Pathway, Kumquat Cul-de-sac, Squash Circle, Tangerine Trail, Eggplant Industrial Boulevard, and Banana Bridge.

We both like alliteration and once we broke the fruit barrier and inserted a vegetable into our game, we felt like revolutionaries. Tumeric Trail is also on our list, but the idea of spice names still seems too outre.

It’s a big city, and we’re starting to be able to navigate to some places without the use of our smart phones. It’s still chuckle worthy though, if we have to drive on Peachtree Street to Peachtree Avenue and eventually take a Peachtree Highway to arrive at Peachtree Corners.

On the Beltline this week: A man on a bicycle with an old time television on his head. Where the screen should have been, hung strings of christmas type lights, which obscured his face. He could see us, but we have no idea what television-head-man looks like. There was also a guy on an antique style bicycle, the kind with the huge front wheel, and a tiny back wheel. They are called Pennyfarthing High Wheel bicycles, and if you tipped over while riding one, you’d get seriously hurt. The rider sits up quite high.

I found out yesterday that there’s a Waffle House Museum. Which I want to visit, but you need an appointment. It’s open on Wednesdays only and the website says you may need to book 2 months in advance. Apparently the museum is the original Waffle House which opened in 1955.

Not sure I’ve mentioned this, but in the general area of the Waffle House Museum, is the Dekalb Farmers Market, which is a year-round store that has fresh (sometimes exotic) everything from everywhere. You never know what new variety of fruit or vegetable you might find. Like the (new to me) bag of Sundowner apples from Arizona I bought, they are smallish and sweet/tart btw. Their spices are a huge bargain. I’m not a coffee drinker, but you can buy beans from Hawaii or Guatemala, or wherever. They have loose tea too. Some staples are sold in bulk, like a co-op, and there’s freshly made pizza dough, quiche’s, pot pies and lasagne’s. They also have cheeses from all over, an onsite bakery and a cafeteria, (you choose your food and you pay by the pound). The fresh meat cases had two whole sharks on ice yesterday. Each were posed with a fish in their mouth. More grocery stores should have a sense of the theatrical. It’s fun when grocery shopping is also a field trip.