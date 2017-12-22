"Everything Is Your Fault, Always" 5 Wisdom Nuggets with Ryan Denehy CEO of Electric.

“Be prepared to take ownership of every negative thing that happens.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Ryan Denehy, founder and CEO of Electric. Ryan accomplished back-to-back exits to publicly-traded companies in his 20s, and now at the age of 31 he’s already seeing breakout success with his third company, Electric.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I started my career producing mountain biking DVDs when I was 17. It was a lot of fun - but I quickly realized that I enjoyed building a business more than producing content (or even mountain biking, for that matter). My first two films sold pretty well which gave me the opportunity to get involved building a media startup in LA, which we then sold to USA TODAY Sports in 2008. I spent four years at USA TODAY scaling their online sports media network. In 2012 my business partner Rudd and I decided to move to San Francisco to start a retail analytics company called Swarm. Hard business! We were just two media guys trying to build a bunch of complex hardware and software. Very challenging first year! In the end we figured enough out to have an excellent outcome selling to Groupon. At Groupon I met some great people (including my future wife) and got to think more about what Electric would eventually become.

We’re building the first modern IT support solution for businesses. In a world that is increasingly reliant on software and technology, it seemed crazy to us that ticketing systems and phone calls and $200/hour contractors was still how basic IT got handled. We’ve been able to get rid of pretty much all of that. And better still, productize it in way that even a small office can have access to world-class IT resources.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

I can take it all the way back to the beginning. When we launched the company our office was actually an empty suite that had been totally gutted by the landlord. We didn’t have the lease yet but we were friends with the guys next door so we got to use it. Chad, who is now our head of product and engineering and second employee - he was still figuring out if he wanted to work with me on Electric and he walks into the ‘office’ and it’s me and Bill (first employee and current head of biz dev) sitting at a table. The table was really just sawhorses with plywood on top. Plywood floors with what looked like a massive blood stain. I’m not even sure we had lights that worked. The whole scene was ridiculous. We’re probably halfway through the discussion and the wire hits on the first close of our seed round. About a million bucks. And listen, I don’t care how much money you have raised in your career - when the first wires hit for a new company you are psyched. So I get the alert on my phone and then I show Bill and Chad the wire. We’re dancing around the office. There’s sawdust coming down from the ceiling. It was hard to believe we were going to be reinventing much of anything at that point. But it was a lot of fun.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We’re the first real-time, proactive tech support solution for businesses. If you’re having an issue you can ping Electric on Slack and get a response right away. You might get a notification from us when we notice a potential problem. You have a dashboard, reporting. We can even handle all the computer and software setup for a new employee. I know this probably all sounds very simple - but compared to the tens of thousands of old-school IT providers out there this is a total departure from the norm. Our very first customer sent us 10 requests in 15 minutes. Everything got handled! In those early days it was unbelievable to see the concept play out successfully.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

Rudd Davis, my business partner for over 10 years was tremendously loyal and put me in a lot of high risk / high reward situations very early on in my career. And there were certainly times where I probably didn’t give him enough good reasons to keep me around. But I think that’s the key for anyone starting out. Don’t look for a job, look for someone you can learn a lot from that will push you and that you can build something with.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I like to think that I’m pretty generous with my time and have adopted a very ‘pay it forward’ mentality. Liz and I are active contributors to charitable causes. Over the next year as we continue to scale Electric I’d really like to leverage our position as a high-growth employer to create new opportunities for folks to get on long-term, skilled career paths.

What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why.

First and foremost, don’t run out of money. Until you’re running a profitable business, which most founders never do, you’re always in danger of running out of money. So that’s really your #1 job. The second, distribution is everything. Most companies die because they can’t figure out distribution, not because they don’t have a product. Third, everything is your fault always. Be prepared to take ownership of every negative thing that happens. Fourth, investors have given you money because they trust the quality of your decision making. You don’t need to be the smartest person on the planet, you just need to make good decisions when it counts. Fifth, luck favors the prepared. If you just work your butt off the odds of ‘getting lucky’ go up tremendously.

