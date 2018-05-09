Everything We Know About The Volcanic Eruptions In Hawaii

HONOLULU ― Hundreds of residents on the island of Hawaii are living in devastating limbo as freshly cracked fissures on Kilauea volcano continue to erupt with lava, claiming homes and displacing families.

The lava has overtaken more than 100 acres and destroyed at least three dozen structures in the Puna district of the Big Island. Some 1,800 residents from Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens, subdivisions in Puna, have been forced to evacuate because of the unpredictable eruptions and deadly gases.

“It is certainly heartbreaking to see the homes and the families who have lost everything,” Gov. David Ige (D) said after visiting with residents displaced by the lava, according to Hawaii News Now.

The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency has warned people to stay away from the affected areas. Residents are only allowed to enter to check on their properties and remove belongings.

“The residents of Leilani Estates are going through a very difficult time,” the agency said in a Tuesday night update. “We ask for your understanding. We ask for your help.”

Here’s everything we know about the ongoing eruptions on Kilauea volcano.

Fissures continue to crack open and erupt with lava

More than two dozen fissures ― vents that are formed when the earth’s surface cracks ― have opened up and erupted with lava over the past six days, covering roads, residential neighborhoods and forested areas atop Kilauea volcano.

So far, 14 fissures have opened, with the last two appearing on Tuesday afternoon after volcanic activity had paused for a 24-hour period. Scientists believe more fissures and eruptions are likely and can occur at any time.

Once a fissure forms, it emits hot steam and toxic gases before spewing fountains of lava that can reach hundreds of feet into the air. Activity at the newly opened fissures typically lasts for a few hours before “shutting off,” according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Most of the fissures have opened in Leilani Estates and also threaten the neighboring smaller subdivision of Lanipuna Gardens. Both neighborhoods are located on the volcano’s east rift zone, an area where splits are occurring.

Handout via Getty Images A lava flow moves on Makamae Street after an eruption on Sunday.

Dozens of homes have been destroyed by lava, but no injuries have been reported

Lava has covered an estimated 104 acres of land since the eruptions started last week. As of Tuesday night, at least 36 structures, including 27 homes, had been destroyed by the lava. No injuries related to the eruptions have been reported.

Footage of the affected areas taken over the past few days shows the splattering lava setting trees ablaze and overtaking entire roads. Slow-moving walls of lava have consumed cars and crept through neighborhoods, burning down homes.

The fissures and lava have also damaged several roads within Leilani Estates. Officials estimate Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens have about 800 structures, Hawaii News Now reported.

A post shared by Paul Voloshin (@epicadventures.pnw) on May 8, 2018 at 10:12pm PDT

Volcanic activity intensified last week

Kilauea volcano, considered one of the most active volcanoes on earth, has been continuously erupting since 1983. While it has periods of relatively quiet volcanic activity, Kilauea has also had notable lava flows in the past.

The most recent fissures and eruptions began last week after the floor of Kilauea volcano’s Pu‘u ‘O‘o vent collapsed during an increase in earthquakes in the area.

The crater floor’s collapse released pressure within the vent, sending an “intrusion” of rising magma toward the east rift zone. Intrusions can cause ground fractures and deform the surface of the ground, which residents have observed as cracks in the asphalt of roads and driveways.

The first outbreak of lava occurred in a fissure in Leilani Estates last Thursday and lasted for about two hours. The lava spread less than 33 feet from the fissure and ended around 6:30 p.m. Three more had opened by the next morning.

Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images Lava spews from a fissure in Leilani Estates on Friday.

The situation is very unpredictable and dangerous — but experts believe eruptions will continue

The level of volcanic activity in the east rift zone continues to change moment to moment, with fissures opening without warning.

“Near-vent areas could erupt or collapse without warning, ejecting spatter and/or ash that can be carried downwind within the gas plume,” USGS’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory warns.

Aside from the dangers of 2,000-degree lava, fissures are emitting toxic gases into the air even after they’ve ceased to spew lava.

Thanks to the ongoing eruptions, there are elevated levels of sulfur dioxide in the areas surrounding the new fissures. Volcanic gases can irritate the eyes, skin and respiratory system, making it extremely difficult to breathe.

During a community meeting Tuesday, the governor said at least 75 members of the National Guard are on the Big Island assisting county officials in the affected areas. He also said he has reached out to the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the White House for assistance.

Officials continue to warn residents to be on alert.

“There’s still plenty of magma under the ground. Seismicity is still up,” Talmadge Magno, the Hawaii Civil Defense administrator, said during a community meeting on Monday. “If things get dicey, you got to get out.”