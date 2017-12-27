Everything you need to know about Cryptocurrency Scalability in 2018

In order to understand Cryptocurrency and what features are needed for their scaling in 2018, we need to understand a little bit about Bitcoin. You should think of Bitcoin as a single global ledger and a Bitcoin transaction as a bank check. As the owner of some amount of money, you can sign over your money to someone else. Much like a bank check, a Bitcoin transaction has a signature”. Indeed, instead of a physical signature, you can create a digital signature using your private key. A Bitcoin block is like a box of signed checks or transactions. As physical boxes in the real world, Bitcoin blocks have a limit on how many transactions they can contain. Many don’t see Bitcoin as the future of Cryptocurrency. That is particularly due to the fact that Bitcoin doesn’t support Smart Contracts and because, right now, Bitcoins boxes come in a standard 1MB size. You can put just a few checks into the box so that it's almost empty, but you can't overfill the box.

The Smart Contract

A smart contract is just a piece of code that is stored on a blockchain instead of a server. That means no one can alter or delete it since blockchains aren't controlled by anyone. Smart contracts in cryptocurrencies are probably among the safest contracts that can be stored nowadays. Indeed if the contract was stored on a server – as it normally happens during online transactions - that server could easily be hacked and the contract stolen or altered. Instead, when it comes to cryptocurrencies, all information is securely pushed to the blockchain. And because this code runs on the blockchain, a hacker would need to have more computational power than the 500 fastest supercomputers on the planet to break the system. Of course, nobody got that much computing power! Smart contracts also mean transparency; that is because all transactions are public on the blockchain's ledger and verified to be unaltered by cryptography. And, because of its convenience, the more companies and governments are instituting this kind of transparency, the more the others will be pressured to do so.

Senero, a soon-to-be-launched platform that heavily focuses on Smart Contracts, has reported in a Tweet how smart contracts also mean autonomy: “Think of smart property. Traditionally we use humans to verify property ownership and rent contracts. But with smart contracts, you wouldn't even need all those documents to rent out your place. You could create a digital token that would represent your apartment and simply list all the rent contract terms on it.”

The Ledger

To keep the global ledger consistent and cheat-proof, everyone that wants to can audit these boxes of checks. A copy of the box of checks is sent to anyone that wants to audit the ledger. If in an audit of these boxes of checks, someone found out that one of the checks overspent, they would reject the box. This is important, since otherwise, people would start writing bad checks. We also need to audit fairly often so people can actually have a good idea of how much money they have. So, we send the boxes of checks to everybody for auditing every 10 minutes. Because there's a limit to the box size, there's a limit to how many checks that can clear in a timely manner. That is, the throughput of Bitcoin transactions is limited. The scaling debate that's been going on for the past few years in Bitcoin is really about how to get more transactions through the system. The two solutions that groups came up with can be thought of in two ways.

The Box-size

The first solution is to make the box sizes bigger. This is great if everybody is forced to use a larger box, but there are some problems with this idea. If for example, some people kept using the smaller box, they would reject the bigger boxes. This would create two different ledgers. Additionally, even if everyone used the bigger box, a lot of people checking the ledger would not receive the bigger boxes in time to examine that all the checks were valid. Ten minutes is too little time to receive and audit the box for some people. The main advantage of making the box bigger is that it's a relatively simple change. There aren't new style checks to worry about and everything can operate as before. "Bitcoin Cash" is essentially using the solution by lifting the one-megabyte block size limit and implementing an 8-megabyte block size instead.

The Segregated Witness or "SegWit"