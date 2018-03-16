U.S. NEWS
03/16/2018 07:22 am ET

Everything You Need To Know About The Russian Cyberattacks On The U.S. Electricity Grid

And the resulting sanctions.
By Lauren Weber
Sputnik Photo Agency / Reuters

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION BLAMES RUSSIA FOR CYBERATTACKS ON ELECTRICITY GRID “Beginning in March 2016, or possibly earlier, Russian government hackers sought to penetrate multiple U.S. critical infrastructure sectors, including energy, nuclear, commercial facilities, water, aviation and manufacturing, according to a U.S. security alert published Thursday.” Russia has vowed to respond to the resulting U.S. sanctions by expanding its “black list” of Americans. [Reuters] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

BREAKING DOWN THE MUELLER SUBPOENA NEWS “The subpoena is the first known instance of Mueller ordering the production of documents directly from President Donald Trump’s business during his nearly yearlong investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.” [HuffPost]

AT LEAST SIX DEAD AFTER PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE COLLAPSE IN MIAMI Multiple cars and people were trapped under a newly constructed 950-ton bridge at Miami’s Florida International University after it collapsed Thursday. [HuffPost]

AMERICA HAS A MASSIVE HEPATITIS A PROBLEM, AND NO ONE IS TALKING ABOUT IT Yours truly reports on the rise of the potentially deadly disease in homeless and drug-using populations across the country. [HuffPost]

H.R. MCMASTER’S WHITE HOUSE DAYS ARE NUMBERED And the national security adviser may not be the only one in jeopardy in the Trump administration. [WaPo]

THE TWO WOMEN BEHIND THE FACEBOOK LIVE VIDEO TEACHING CHILDREN HOW TO VANDALIZE MOSQUES Have been arrested. [HuffPost]

HUFFPOST OPINION: ‘DON’T FORGET ABOUT FLINT, MICHIGAN’ It’s been over 1,440 days since the city had clean water. [HuffPost]

VANESSA TRUMP FILED FOR DIVORCE FROM DONALD TRUMP JR. Vanessa Trump, 40, and Donald Trump Jr., 40, have five children and have been married since 2005. [HuffPost]

‘FOR WOMEN ACROSS THE FILM INDUSTRY, SEXUAL HARASSMENT IS PART OF THE JOB’ “A HuffPost investigation found that women across crew positions experience an onslaught of lewd comments, gendered discrimination and even physical assault — and in some cases, it’s driving them out of the industry.” [HuffPost]

OKLAHOMA WILL BECOME THE FIRST STATE TO EXECUTE DEATH ROW INMATES WITH NITROGEN GAS Replacing lethal injection. [HuffPost]

RIHANNA BLASTED SNAPCHAT For an ad that made light of Chris Brown assaulting her. [HuffPost]

YOU HAVE TO READ THIS STORY TO BELIEVE IT “She found a dating app on her boyfriend’s phone. Then she bought a samurai sword.” [WaPo]

BUT MAYBE DON’T READ THIS DISTURBING RECOUNTING From the teen who gouged her own eyes out. [HuffPost]

CONVERSATIONS