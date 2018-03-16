Everything You Need To Know About The Russian Cyberattacks On The U.S. Electricity Grid

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION BLAMES RUSSIA FOR CYBERATTACKS ON ELECTRICITY GRID “Beginning in March 2016, or possibly earlier, Russian government hackers sought to penetrate multiple U.S. critical infrastructure sectors, including energy, nuclear, commercial facilities, water, aviation and manufacturing, according to a U.S. security alert published Thursday.” Russia has vowed to respond to the resulting U.S. sanctions by expanding its “black list” of Americans. [Reuters] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

BREAKING DOWN THE MUELLER SUBPOENA NEWS “The subpoena is the first known instance of Mueller ordering the production of documents directly from President Donald Trump’s business during his nearly yearlong investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.” [HuffPost]

AT LEAST SIX DEAD AFTER PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE COLLAPSE IN MIAMI Multiple cars and people were trapped under a newly constructed 950-ton bridge at Miami’s Florida International University after it collapsed Thursday. [HuffPost]

AMERICA HAS A MASSIVE HEPATITIS A PROBLEM, AND NO ONE IS TALKING ABOUT IT Yours truly reports on the rise of the potentially deadly disease in homeless and drug-using populations across the country. [HuffPost]

H.R. MCMASTER’S WHITE HOUSE DAYS ARE NUMBERED And the national security adviser may not be the only one in jeopardy in the Trump administration. [WaPo]

THE TWO WOMEN BEHIND THE FACEBOOK LIVE VIDEO TEACHING CHILDREN HOW TO VANDALIZE MOSQUES Have been arrested. [HuffPost]

HUFFPOST OPINION: ‘DON’T FORGET ABOUT FLINT, MICHIGAN’ It’s been over 1,440 days since the city had clean water. [HuffPost]

