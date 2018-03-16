Everything You Need To Know About The Russian Cyberattacks On The U.S. Electricity Grid

TOP STORIES
(Get this roundup directly in your inbox each weekday ― sign up for The Morning Email here.)
TRUMP ADMINISTRATION BLAMES RUSSIA FOR CYBERATTACKS ON ELECTRICITY GRID “Beginning in March 2016, or possibly earlier, Russian government hackers sought to penetrate multiple U.S. critical infrastructure sectors, including energy, nuclear, commercial facilities, water, aviation and manufacturing, according to a U.S. security alert published Thursday.” Russia has vowed to respond to the resulting U.S. sanctions by expanding its “black list” of Americans. [Reuters] [Tweet |
BREAKING DOWN THE MUELLER SUBPOENA NEWS “The subpoena is the first known instance of Mueller ordering the production of documents directly from President Donald Trump’s business during his nearly yearlong investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.” [HuffPost]
AT LEAST SIX DEAD AFTER PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE COLLAPSE IN MIAMI Multiple cars and people were trapped under a newly constructed 950-ton bridge at Miami’s Florida International University after it collapsed Thursday. [HuffPost]
AMERICA HAS A MASSIVE HEPATITIS A PROBLEM, AND NO ONE IS TALKING ABOUT IT Yours truly reports on the rise of the potentially deadly disease in homeless and drug-using populations across the country. [HuffPost]
H.R. MCMASTER’S WHITE HOUSE DAYS ARE NUMBERED And the national security adviser may not be the only one in jeopardy in the Trump administration. [WaPo]
THE TWO WOMEN BEHIND THE FACEBOOK LIVE VIDEO TEACHING CHILDREN HOW TO VANDALIZE MOSQUES Have been arrested. [HuffPost]
HUFFPOST OPINION: ‘DON’T FORGET ABOUT FLINT, MICHIGAN’ It’s been over 1,440 days since the city had clean water. [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
VANESSA TRUMP FILED FOR DIVORCE FROM DONALD TRUMP JR. Vanessa Trump, 40, and Donald Trump Jr., 40, have five children and have been married since 2005. [HuffPost]
‘FOR WOMEN ACROSS THE FILM INDUSTRY, SEXUAL HARASSMENT IS PART OF THE JOB’ “A HuffPost investigation found that women across crew positions experience an onslaught of lewd comments, gendered discrimination and even physical assault — and in some cases, it’s driving them out of the industry.” [HuffPost]
OKLAHOMA WILL BECOME THE FIRST STATE TO EXECUTE DEATH ROW INMATES WITH NITROGEN GAS Replacing lethal injection. [HuffPost]
RIHANNA BLASTED SNAPCHAT For an ad that made light of Chris Brown assaulting her. [HuffPost]
YOU HAVE TO READ THIS STORY TO BELIEVE IT “She found a dating app on her boyfriend’s phone. Then she bought a samurai sword.” [WaPo]
BUT MAYBE DON’T READ THIS DISTURBING RECOUNTING From the teen who gouged her own eyes out. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
-
HuffPost Opinion: “Democrats’ surrender on torture is nearly complete.”
-
Meet the top Philadelphia prosecutor who is trying to stop the penalization of poverty.
-
A U.S. military aircraft has crashed over Iraq.
-
An ex-MLB prospect has been cut by his minor league baseball team after a video of him beating his girlfriend surfaced.
-
Is the Nor’easter the new norm?
-
We love that Laura Dern said “Pew!” every time she shot a blaster while filming “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”
-
Banksy’s latest in NYC looks to be a commentary on the rat race.
-
How to drive across the top of Alaska.
-
The former president of ESPN reveals his sudden resignation this winter was in response to an extortion plot.
-
Anderson Cooper and his longtime boyfriend Benjamin Maisani have split.
-
Ava DuVernay just got her own superhero movie.
-
Check out the all-female review site that’s gunning for Rotten Tomatoes.
-
Senators have introduced a bill to protect animals on airlines following the death of a dog on a United flight.
-
Is this startup finally going to disrupt the laundry business?
-
“How blood-plasma companies target the poorest Americans.”
-
The surprising origin of the word meme.
-
“Weird Al” Yankovic made history ― with the polka, no less.
-
You can’t slip much past “Jeopardy!” viewers.
-
And the Backstreet Boys are back ... with their own tequila brand.
And love this newsletter? Share it with a friend!