06/25/2018 05:43 pm ET

Everything You Need To Throw The Best 4th Of July Party

Fourth of July decorations, party favors and essential supplies 🇺🇸🎆✨
By Brittany Nims
Hero Images via Getty Images

It’s nearly July 4th, which means everybody is firing up the grill and pulling together their favorite red, white and blue looks for a day of food, family and fireworks. 

In addition to all of the mouthwatering recipes to make this 4th of July, you’ll also need to plan what patriotic decorations, party favors and essentials supplies you’ll need for the big day. 

That’s why we’ve rounded up a comprehensive list of everything you’ll need to throw the best 4th of July party ever. Just remember to stock up on ice and and sunscreen

Below, all of the 4th of July party essentials you’ll need this year: 

  • 1 Red, white and blue star streamers
    Get them <a href="https://www.amazon.com/White-Blue-Streamers-Patriotic-Decorations/dp/B0719K4KK7/ref=sr_1_18?amp=&ie=UTF8&ke
    Amazon
    Get them here
  • 2 Inflatable indoor/outdoor buffet cooler
    Get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/OTC-Patriotic-Inflatable-Buffet-Outdoor/dp/B007THQ7MW/ref=sr_1_4?amp=&ie=UTF8&keywords
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 3 Nesting serving and dip bowls
    Get them <a href="https://www.crateandbarrel.com/4th-of-july-nesting-bowls-set-of-3/s480294" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
    Crate and Barrel
    Get them here
  • 4 Red, white and blue string lights
    Get them <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Independence-Impress-Life-Patriotic-Decoration/dp/B071ZYFDGJ/ref=sr_1_5?amp=&ie=UTF8
    Amazon
    Get them here
  • 5 Large assortment of party favors
    Get them <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Patriotic-Assortment-Temporary-Metallic-Necklaces/dp/B01F5XM504/ref=sr_1_8?amp=&ie=U
    Amazon
    Get them here
  • 6 Patriotic serving tray
    Get it <a href="https://www.target.com/p/patriotic-serving-tray/-/A-53467614" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
    Target
    Get it here
  • 7 Party pack of plates, dessert plates, napkins
    Get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Patriotic-Dessert-Luncheon-Gift-Boutique/dp/B01F7LEBLK/ref=sr_1_3?amp=&ie=UTF8&keyword
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 8 Star-spangled party cups
    Get them <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Disposable-Plastic-16-Ounce-Party-Patriotic/dp/B01FE6UMZM/ref=sr_1_6?amp=&ie=UTF8&ke
    Amazon
    Get them here
  • 9 Balloons
    Get them <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Moon-Boat-Patriotic-Decorations-Balloons/dp/B071J86B2D/ref=sr_1_16?amp=&ie=UTF8&keyw
    Amazon
    Get them here
  • 10 Glasses party favors
    Get them <a href="http://www.orientaltrading.com/patriotic-shutter-glasses-12-pc-a2-35_821.fltr" target="_blank">here</a>.&nb
    Oriental Trading Co
    Get them here
  • 11 Patriotic lei party favor
    Get them <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Fourth-Polyester-Accessory-Pieces-Amscan/dp/B008JGF85O/ref=sr_1_3?amp=&ie=UTF8&qid=1
    Amazon
    Get them here
  • 12 Glow stick necklaces
    Get them <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Amscan-Patriotic-Printed-Spangled-Necklace/dp/B00B9LDI7Q/ref=sr_1_13?amp=&ie=UTF8&qi
    Amazon
    Get them here
  • 13 4th of July costume accessories
    Get them <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Patriotic-American-Supplies-Accessories-Headband/dp/B018IRQM12/ref=sr_1_1?amp=&ie=UT
    Amazon
    Get them here
  • 14 Paper straw decor
    Get them <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Big-Dot-Happiness-Paper-Straw/dp/B01EYV8SUO/ref=sr_1_4?amp=&ie=UTF8&qid=1529959328&r
    Amazon
    Get them here
  • 15 Patriotic beach balls
    Get them <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Inflatable-Patriotic-Beach-Balls-Giveaway/dp/B00YNG3JIM/ref=sr_1_6?amp=&ie=UTF8&qid=
    Amazon
    Get them here
  • 16 Patriotic fan
    Get them <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Shindigz-Patriotic-Fans-1-Dozen/dp/B002NMGP1Q/ref=sr_1_29?amp=&ie=UTF8&keywords=patr
    Amazon
    Get them here
  • 17 Red, white and blue pinwheels
    Get them <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Breeze-Patriotic-Pinwheel-Spinners-assortment/dp/B0095EU656/ref=sr_1_9?amp=&ie=UTF8&
    Amazon
    Get them here

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

