Everything You Need To Throw The Best 4th Of July Party

It’s nearly July 4th, which means everybody is firing up the grill and pulling together their favorite red, white and blue looks for a day of food, family and fireworks.

In addition to all of the mouthwatering recipes to make this 4th of July, you’ll also need to plan what patriotic decorations, party favors and essentials supplies you’ll need for the big day.

That’s why we’ve rounded up a comprehensive list of everything you’ll need to throw the best 4th of July party ever. Just remember to stock up on ice and and sunscreen.

Below, all of the 4th of July party essentials you’ll need this year:

1 Red, white and blue star streamers Amazon Get them here

2 Inflatable indoor/outdoor buffet cooler Amazon Get it here

3 Nesting serving and dip bowls Crate and Barrel Get them here

4 Red, white and blue string lights Amazon Get them here

5 Large assortment of party favors Amazon Get them here

6 Patriotic serving tray Target Get it here

7 Party pack of plates, dessert plates, napkins Amazon Get it here

8 Star-spangled party cups Amazon Get them here

9 Balloons Amazon Get them here

10 Glasses party favors Oriental Trading Co Get them here

11 Patriotic lei party favor Amazon Get them here

12 Glow stick necklaces Amazon Get them here

13 4th of July costume accessories Amazon Get them here

14 Paper straw decor Amazon Get them here

15 Patriotic beach balls Amazon Get them here

16 Patriotic fan Amazon Get them here

17 Red, white and blue pinwheels Amazon Get them here