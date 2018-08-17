Follow Lin-Manuel Miranda's Musical Evolution In This Epic Medley

YouTuber Michael Korte created a viral hit in 2016 when he mashed up two of that year’s biggest cultural icons ― the Broadway smash “Hamilton” and Beyoncé ― in one glorious musical medley.

This week, Korte is celebrating the work of “Hamilton” composer Lin-Manuel Miranda once again with a new video. Directed by Baxter Stapleton and created by Korte, the “Evolution of Lin-Manuel Miranda” clip sees a diverse cast of performers traversing Los Angeles’ Boyle Heights neighborhood while singing songs Miranda wrote for the hit musicals “In the Heights” and “Hamilton” as well as the soundtrack for Disney’s “Moana.”

“Lin is the LeBron James of Broadway,” Korte told HuffPost of the clip, which dropped Tuesday and can be viewed above. “His work as an artist and an activist continues to inspire and inform me ... his path is one I’m proudly following. The man that reminded us all that ‘Love is love is love is love’ should be reminded of all the love glowing around the world for him.”

This time, however, Korte is going an extra step, honoring Miranda’s Puerto Rican heritage by donating proceeds from the video to the Hispanic Federation to support hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.