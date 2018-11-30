Ex-Dallas Cop Indicted On Murder Charge In Shooting Of Neighbor Botham Jean

Amber Guyger, the former Texas police officer who killed her neighbor Botham Jean, has been indicted on a murder charge, according to the Dallas County district attorney’s office.
“She inflicted tremendous evil on my son, [and] he didn’t deserve it,” Botham Jean’s mother, Allison Jean, said at a news conference Friday.
District Attorney Faith Johnson told reporters her office “did a thorough job of presenting” the case. “Once the grand jury heard this case, they did return an indictment for murder,” Johnson said.
Botham Jean, a 26-year-old native of the Caribbean island of St. Lucia, died Sept. 6 after Guyger walked into his apartment and shot him twice.
At the time of the shooting, Guyer was returning home from a 12-hour shift, still wearing her Dallas police uniform. She stated that she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own and that, when she entered, thought he was an intruder, authorities said.
She was terminated on Sept. 24 after a hearing by the police department’s internal affairs bureau.
Although Johnson said she is prohibited from discussing what evidence the grand jury reviewed, she did say her office conducted more than 300 interviews and ordered forensic testing on a number of items.
“We presented the evidence and we explained the law,” Johnson said. “I have said all along that we were going to investigate this case thoroughly … [and] our office did a thorough job of presenting this case.”
Guyger’s indictment comes roughly two months after Texas Rangers arrested her on a warrant to face manslaughter charges. According to the arrest affidavit, Guyger claimed Jean ignored “verbal commands” before she shot him.
At the time of Guyger’s September arrest, the district attorney’s office announced a grand jury would ultimately decide what charges she would face.
Allison Jean on Friday said she’s pleased with the outcome of the grand jury hearing.
“From the very start, I knew she murdered him, and I was not satisfied with the manslaughter charge,” Jean said.
Guyger turned herself in to authorities Friday afternoon. She was released after posting bond.
“I want to say to the family... [there’s] still a journey ahead of us,” Johnson said.