Ex-'Today' Staffer Rips Matt Lauer In Tell-All About Their Affair

A former “Today” staffer has come forward to describe what she called a consensual affair with then-host Matt Lauer in 2000.

Addie Zinone, known by her unmarried name Addie Collins when she was a production assistant on NBC’s “Today,” told Variety that she was going public “to squash any doubts” about accusations against Lauer. Lauer was fired from the show last month for alleged sexual misconduct, and other accounts of harassment and unwanted advances quickly followed.

The popular personality is among powerful men in media, entertainment, politics and sports toppled by revelations of predatory behavior, beginning with Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Zinone told Variety that Lauer began sending her flattering intraoffice messages in the summer of 2000, when she was 24.