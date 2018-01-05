New Yorker & open format DJ, Mark Anthony, sits down with us to tell us about his past, present and future.

I was recently put on to Mark Anthony’s unique style of remixes and open format dj’ing from another open format DJ, DeeJay Element. Mark Anthony’s originality shines through in every remix...take a glance into his life:

1. Tell us about yourself; who are you and where are you from?

I'm from Brooklyn, New York born and bred!

On my free time, I'm at the gym bodybuilding or at the dojo training in Jiu- Jitsu and Muay Thai.

2. How did you get into DJ'ing?

I started with a mobile entertainment company in 2009 and met some really cool inspiring DJs and decided on focusing most of my energy in the club scene as an Open Format DJ.

3. Give us some backstory on your early days

I learned how to DJ by learning my 8 count and mixing on CDs. Every month I would go back to my mentor and ask him how my mixing was? Smooth? ect...

I loved learning how to mix two songs together and just knowing that people are coming out to escape reality and I'm the one bringing them through the journey for the night.

4. Tell us about your time at SIRIUS/XM

I had some great times at Sirius XM. I started as an intern for BPM in 2013, learned from some great guys and still have a cordial relationship with them.

I was able to earn another opportunity and went to the talk side of radio to join the OUTq channel. What was suppose to be my last time being able to intern,

Heather B, Co-Host of Sway In The Morning on Sirius XM's Shade 45 channel.

She requested me to work with her and be her assistant and that ended in 2015.

5. What was your favorite venue you ever rocked and why?

My favorite venue is LAVA Nightclub inside the Turning Stone Casino. The energy in that room is bone-shaking, with the best staff I've had the pleasure of working with.

DJ Mark Anthony tearing down Lava

6. What equipment do you use when creating mixes and/or creating remixes?

I live on Ableton. When I record my live mix shows, I use a Pioneer mixer with two turntables

7. Who are some of your biggest influences?

My biggest influence in my career is BeatBreaker. I've gone from becoming a fan of his to considering him a very close friend of mine today, who's helped me tremendously in my journey as a DJ.

8. What's your favorite remix you've ever released?

My favorite remix is my remix I did with my buddy Brandon it's called; What A Night by Kat Deluna Ft. Jeremih

9. If you could live anywhere in the world besides New York, where would it be?

I really love the West Coast. Perhaps somewhere in Malibu by the water.

10. Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In 5 years I hope to DJ residencies all over the USA and all over the world.