Exclusive interview with Gyunel Rustamova about fashion and business

Fashion and luxury is something that always amazes us but building a fashion company might be a great challenge. I have interviewed the founder of GYUNEL, to find out more about how to build a fashion enterprise.

Gyunel Rustamova

1. You have been in luxury business for over a decade. From designing concepts for 5-star hotels to creating luxury fashion. Could you share some insights about how well does luxury industry perform currently and what changes could we expect in the next 5 years?

The slowing of China’s economy paired with turmoil in the US from the new administration and Europe from Brexit has created a new normal of growth and intense competition. I see the years ahead producing clear winners and losers, with millennials and their luxury spending being at the centre of this shift. On a more personal level, I am not big on predicting the future, but hope individuality will win through even more, and innovation takes luxury brands to different places we never believed they could go.

2. How did you come up with an idea to open your own fashion company and make a living out of it? Isn’t fashion these days something challenging to break through regarding business?

Despite my high interest in the arts and everything creative since childhood, I started off in a very different direction, given my parents –as well as most of my family– being economists. When I announced at the age of 13 that I would like to be a film director, I was asked to consider a more ‘female-friendly’ profession. At 15 I said I wanted to be an artist; they asked that I thought less romantically and said I should be more realistic about my future. By that point, I knew it would almost be inevitable not to study economics.

Still spending every free moment pouring over art and creative ideas of my own, I successfully passed my A-levels and gained my degree in economics. Following my passion towards a more creative route, I then found myself naturally moving towards fashion by studying fine art, photography and fashion at London College of Fashion and Central Saint Martins, thus further broadening my knowledge in the field. I find that in my current role all of my previous studies start to come together.

I bring a lot of my fine art and photography knowledge into my fashion design. As an artist and designer, I paint oil on canvas using mixed media, which painting is then digitally transferred into a fabric print. That is the process I use for print design in my fashion house, sometimes having my print designer mixing my paintings with more graphic elements.

However, the paintings that I display in galleries and exhibitions are separate; I never use these as a fashion print, despite them influencing the mood of my collections at times. So, somehow the two disciplines co-exist together, yet separately. Well to my advantage, of course, I am grateful for my degree in economics, as it helps me with the day to day duties of managing my brand.

3. As a founder of Gyunel, you focus a lot on couture dressing. Could you tell how famous is couture today and for which purposes people use it?

I have been surrounded by books, arts and creativity since childhood. My librarian grandmother would take me to work with her, and I would spend most of the days during holidays enjoying as many books as I liked. In her spare time, she would weave carpets covered with complicated graphics on them, which I always loved to help with. I grew up with couture lovers in the family– my grandmother had four sisters who were always borrowing her dresses, while her friends would try to find and buy dresses just like hers. She had a fantastic sense of style and after a while decided she wanted every garment sketched and made-to-measure exclusively for her.

She had a hard time trying to get magazines like Vogue during the USSR’s tough communist regime when most people were taking inspiration from Burda issues. Likewise, my mother was sketching and toiling engagement and wedding dresses for her friends from the age of 22.

Nowadays I take inspiration from their vintage photos and their descriptions of silhouettes etc. I have also been to numerous legendary couture houses for fittings as a buyer and became an even bigger couture enthusiast myself. I think it was a natural path that I would start a couture line upon or soon after launching my brand, as I am confident in my knowledge. Ready-to-wear is in my experience much easier to produce. However, a lot of thought goes into trying to stay commercial and creative at the same time. I feel more free designing couture as I let my fantasy rule over the commercial side, even though I still try to keep both aspects in mind.

Couture clientele views pieces in the same light as a precious piece of art, which gives you the freedom to explore and run wild with your imagination. The couture customer is somebody that understands and appreciates exclusivity, limited edition, someone who appreciates the artwork that goes into the garment starting from its initial conception, complicated, unique pattern cutting, hours of embroidery, embellishments etc.

The amount of time and people who are involved in making just one gown is astonishing. Also, a couture buyer does not have a fear of walking into an event and seeing another lady in the same dress—the chances of that happening are close to zero, and that gives a different kind of confidence. I see no difference between couture customers and art collectors.

4. Could you share some motivation factors of how do you get the inspiration for creating top quality couture?

I draw inspiration from my childhood memories, my grandmothers’ wardrobes historical fashion and surrealism, paired with my imagination. Memories raised by looking at novel-themed carpets made specially by my grandmother for me cannot pass by me without becoming sources of inspiration. Although I consider myself a world citizen, I am Azerbaijani by origin, so traditional Azerbaijani clothing, silk geometric carpet and Persian miniature art play the big part in my creative imagination. Let me just say I made waistcoat and jacket pockets filled with gunpowder cartridges in my very first collection. I got too excited by the beauty of it and real gazers were made of wood and with silver caps–that was a commercial nightmare.

Evil eyes are my other favourite element to use in my embellishments as I did believe from childhood at their superstitious protection from negative energy. Sometimes simple things I see in everyday life inspire me to go in a totally different direction. My main motivational factor is creating pieces for someone with a sense of feminism in her heart–smart, stylish and independent. I like the idea of a woman who would surprise you in the way she dresses, despite her profession, age or background. To wear clothing with a twist, which portrays her strong inner sense of self and most importantly that show her personality. I imagine my ideal muse would surprise me with her style and I am so grateful to have met so many women who have inspired me creatively.

5. You are also well known for doing accessories, could you tell what is the most favourite accessory of yours by your clients?

Being an avid literature enthusiast myself, I found inspiration in the ambigrams created for Dan Brown’s Angels & Demons masterpiece. I got captivated by the idea of the ambigram because it evokes the concept of secrecy and the need to decipher and contacted the man behind the artwork—graphic designer and typography professor John Langdon. Through much creative interaction, we created a logo and clasp for my ’33’ iconic bag collection. The number 33, representing the highest masonic order, expresses my intrigue in all that is symbolic and ritualistic and more so holds sentimental value as I turned 33 the month the collection launched.

6. If somebody would like to start building a fashion company, what tips could you give for beginners?