Exclusive Interview with Knero Lapaé, Author of ‘Homeless With A Record Deal’

kNERO is a Hip-hop recording artist, producer, songwriter, and author who struggled to keep his family together while pursuing his dreams of becoming a successful recording artist. With his wife, their three children and his young brother-in-law, kNERO lived from one paycheck to another and one hotel room at a time, while struggling to make ends meet as a barber. Through it all, he was supported by his wife and learned some important lessons about love and loyalty.

We caught up with kNERO to discuss the release of his book “Homeless With A Record Deal’ and what’s next for the hip-hop recording artist.

Tell us the story behind the story. How did Homeless with a Record Deal come to be?

Without giving away too much of the book. I was inspired to write this book while literally being homeless with a record deal – under Universal Records. I felt compelled to document my experience not thinking this far in life. I’m honored to now have my book apart of an affective education curriculum ofConcordia University Chicago.

What was the most challenging aspect of writing Homeless with a Record Deal?

There weren’t any challenges for me, the reason for that is – I’m speaking my truth. I knew my story would help someone who’s wearing or wore the shoes I’ve once walked in while dealing with family matters, independence, and entrepreneurship. The book is also a self-help book of life inspirations.

What is the message you want readers to take away from your book?

I want people to understand the natural human behavior of self-preservation. Understand that loving yourself regardless of one's views on your decision-making. Family members and friends will always be the first to attack them – but do understand most of the times it’s from love but always follow your heart. I also want readers to know that black love is real, black marriage is real, and black men taking care of their family exist.

What books are on your nightstand?

Ahh, I have The Art Of War, 48 Power Of Law, The Glass Castle, and The Celestine Prophecy and more. I’m big on feeding my soul and spirit.

What are you currently reading?

I’m currently in the musical creative state of mind – which could lead to me reading for some creative inspiration.

What have you learned from this experience?

I’ve learned no one – no one will do for you as much as you will do for yourself. If you have someone by your side that’s willing to get dirty with you, keep them close to your heart.

What’s next for you?

Well I’m currently releasing freestyle visuals on my Instagram with a hashtag campaign #Tuesdayfreestylemassarce which will run until I release my EP this March, following up with my album “The Hue-Man Project”. Stay tuned for my wife and I podcast “Marriage Life” – it’s an offspring from my book and will debut before Summer 2018.