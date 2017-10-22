Exclusive Interview with The Global Peace Song Awards Winner Artist Fadi Awad

Fadi Awad, an international music artist based in the Pacific Northwest, shares about his award-winning world peace song, his participation in the 60th GRAMMY AWARDS, and the empowering way he gives back to artists in the music industry. Awad is an Awarded Music Composer, Songwriter and DJ/Producer. Awad plays keyboard, piano, drums and other instruments. He draws inspiration from his favorite musician of all time, the Legendary Bach.

Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Fadi Awad

Hi Fadi! I’m excited to be interviewing you as my special guest today. You have quite the track record. I’m very impressed. So, let’s dive right in. I like to begin my interviews by asking about your personal viewpoints and life experiences. You are very accomplished. What I’d like to know is how do you define success? What does it mean to you?

What I believe to be true is that success can come overnight, but not before you pay your dues. Not before you put in countless hours of hard work perfecting your craft.

Success is something that you achieve gradually. Step by step from one stage to another. When you finally have success at a certain stage in your journey, you can then cross it off your list and get ready to level up to the next stage.

Success to me is setting a goal and achieving that goal.

I agree. Success is definitely about setting a S.M.A.R.T goal, Fadi. And congratulations on winning ‘Best Classical Piece’ for the Global Peace Song Awards this past September (2017). How does this achievement make you feel?

Thank you, Jerica. I am both proud and humbled at the same time. Getting recognition for my track ‘We Are Here’ means a lot to me. Especially because the public and my supporters were the ones who voted for me, which speaks volumes about the creative work I produce.

Fadi, you shared with me that you’re also in the Academy Advocacy Pacific Northwest Chapter. What is the organization’s mission and what are your personal goals surrounding that?

We make law projects and recommendations that aim to enhance the artists and the music industry’s state of affairs with one another. Then we present these projects to the US Congress in order to have our recommendations studied and possibly legalized. My personal goal is to assist as much as I can in enhancing how artists interact with and do business with the music industry.

Wow so you are an artist’s best friend (laughs)! You represent them and make sure they get treated fairly. You are a music artistic with a philanthropic heart! What would you say to someone who came to you for advice about taking the ‘leap of faith’ into entrepreneurship or the music industry in particular?

Great question. I’d tell them that the leap of faith means you need to go from an idea to taking action. Starting in the music industry requires talent, certain start-up costs and ongoing budget, and an investment of your time. Otherwise it will be a waste of time and energy…

You are the owner and general manager of “Kiss Intl 107.7”. Tell me about that.

Since the beginning, our radio has taken huge leaps forward, because of my successful strategies! We’re all about providing a great, quality experience for our listeners.

Congratulations on the success. What are you and your team at the station preparing for in the near future?

Well thank you! Yes, indeed! And I want to thank all the listeners, artists and business partners who trust our waves, believe in us and support our movement. We have some great new jingles on board. We’re preparing for a very special Christmas show with “Santa” this coming December. Our sound and songs are getting better and better. Our listeners will be in for a treat whenever they tune in.

Congratulations also for passing the first-round screening stage in the 60th GRAMMY Awards. How amazing is that! What’s happening right now with it? What can you tell us any insider secrets?

Well thank you! These are exciting times. As you may or may not know, there are many details that we’re not allowed to share with the public just yet. I will say that the next committee that selects the Nominees has begun, so let’s hope for the best!

That’s understandable that you can’t disclose too much before things are final. What are your expectations concerning the results at the GRAMMY Awards?

I’m not afraid of anyone or anything there, but I have to be realistic. This is my first time participating. I still have a lot to learn. So I’m focusing on doing my best in order to achieve the best possible results.

Is there a big possibility that you may take home a win from the Hollywood Music in Media Awards?

Well, I have 2 solid nominated songs there. I’ll find out the results in November.

I’m sure being a musician can take up a lot of time with things such as song-writing, recording, tours, and award shows. I can imagine that you have many responsibilities in your personal life as well. What do you do to recharge when you are feeling drained?

I enjoy going to the beach. The atmosphere is always peaceful and easy going. It helps me de-stress and reflect on my life to see where I’ve come from and where I’m going. In my quiet time I also like to give gratitude to my supporters

Beach time is always nice. I love going to the beach myself when I take vacations. How can you be reached for those who want to follow you and listen to your music?

You can connect with my on Facebook by going to www.facebook.com/ArtistFadiAwad. I’m also on iTunes if you search Fadi Awad.

Thank you so much Fadi for taking the time to do an exclusive interview with me. Good luck in the GRAMMY Awards and other awards you are up for this year. Let’s stay in touch.