Exclusive Music Premiere: “Consciousness” – Dazzling EVOCA-POP From R E L

R E L releases a new, highly anticipated single today, called “Consciousness.” It’s a foretaste of R E L’s three-part visual album, EVOCA-POP™. “Consciousness,” written in collaboration with Robot Koch, reflects the revelatory discovery of self-awakening. R E L describes consciousness as “eyes open, ears open, heart opens, in which one can move through a clearing fog.”

R E L is the musical project of Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Arielle Sitrick, who calls her sound EVOCA-POP, a neologistic derivative of “evocative” and “pop.” EVOCA-POP merges elements of indie dream pop, alternative R&B and electro soul into music brimming with emotion. R E L’s sui generis sound has reaped more than one million streams on Spotify, hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube and been featured on MTV Iggy, Hillydilly and Wonderland Magazine.

“Consciousness” opens with an intensely penetrating synth flowing seamlessly to an elegant measured piano, followed by a pulsing cavernous bass and R E L’s inimitably distinctive voice. Finger-snapping percussive effects as well as a palpitating bass drum provide a concrete groove. I love the juxtaposition of the crisp snaps against the thrumming bass. Resonant synths infuse the mid-range harmonics with flashing colors.

Photo Credit: R E L

The EVOCA-POP melody oozes electro soul and dream pop flavors, giving the music a unique alluring mood chock-full of low level supercharged emotion. Sitrick’s voice is the highlight of the tune, exuding myriad translucent hues of delicate luminescence, like the textures of a dream assuming sonic tangibility. Listening to it is tantamount to comprehending Odysseus’ temptation when hearing the mythological Song of the Sirens.

The lyrics accentuate the cusp of transition, the point of concrescence where self-awareness occurs. The poetic lyricism approaches sacred warmth, like an intuitive prayer.

“Where am I now? Who am I now? / Mr. C falls away, stays to play / Mr. C never left / Forgot the rest, forgot the rest / Remember where we were, remember how we came / The days we spent alone in heaven wrapped in flame / Remember where we were, remember how we came / This broken old cassette, my memory betrayed / Mr. C disarrayed begins to pray / Mr. C on a quest…? / Forgot the rest, forgot the rest / Remember where we were, remember how we came...”

The passionate energy flowing forth from “Consciousness” is bewitching, hypnotic. The melody is exquisitely gorgeous and thick with a potent shuddering rhythm. And Sitrick’s voice is simply heavenly, immanent and transcendent. With “Consciousness,” R E L should cement her status as a superstar.