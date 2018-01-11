Exclusive Music Premiere: “Fabulist” Extended EP – Slenderbodies Demonstrate They Have The Magical Sonic Touch

L.A.-based Slenderbodies premiere their highly anticipated Fabulist Extended EP today. Comprised of Max and Ben, the duo hooked up while attending university and joined creative forces a few years later. Their debut album, Sotto Voce, a collection of complex songs featuring mellow vocals and fresh guitars, set the stage for Fabulist, which featured their breakout single, “Anemone,” garnering over seven million streams.

Based in L.A., Slenderbodies charted hits on HypeM and performed with Mura Masa at Red Bull’s 30 Days in Chicago. With the New Year, the duo resumes their upward trajectory, uniting with Passion Pit for a tour across North America.

The Fabulist Extended EP comprises five tracks. “Blood To Gold” rides an electro-pop melody with hip hop and R&B flavors. The sound is smooth and cool, displaying soft vocal harmonies and scintillating synths, along with a pulsing potent rhythm. “Amnesia” begins with penetrating guitar riffs and warbling synths. The layered percussive elements give the tune a crisp, innovative groove, as sublime vocals float above. Juxtaposed textures infuse the tune with a compact yet expansive aroma. A novel transient quality sets the song apart, making it shimmer with pristine energy.

“Lucid” starts off with Latin-flavored guitars leading into a heady Latin-electro-hip-hop melody full of an oozing sensuality reminiscent of Sade. The exotic savor is seductively cool and piquantly suave. The mellow solo, composed of indulgent vocals and twonking guitars is delicious. “Pink Hue” rides layered sparkling guitars and discharges a glamorous, mysterious slightly funky R&B hip hop flavor. There’s a tropical metallic undertone to the music that’s briskly intoxicating. I love the panting relish of the vocals, silky with shiny luminescence.

“Windmarks” begins with psychedelic hues with a trembling bass that underscores coruscating sonic textures. Dreamy, elusive vocals tantalize like the effluvium of venting mists, giving the tune an entrancing glow as shimmering colors effervesce.

The blending of natural harmonics with digital sounds is spectacular, and is what makes the duo’s sound so sui generis, quite unlike anything on the pop scene, establishing a whole new paradigm. And the warmth and elasticity of the vocals provides a unique declarative causality that’s proximate and transcendent at the same time.

Slenderbodies definitely has it going on! The Fabulist Extended EP creates a sonic atmosphere that’s stylish, provocative and singularly imaginative. The melodies ooze with residual energy as the rhythms pulse with a glowing gentle eroticism that’s totally captivating. I really can’t praise this EP highly enough. It’s singularly delicious. Don’t miss it!