Exclusive Music Premiere: “Fever” – Crowd Company Dazzles With Potent Funky Soul Music

Crowd Company releases “Fever” today. The song is from Crowd Company’s forthcoming album Stone & Sky, slated to drop October 20. Produced by Soulive’s Alan Evans, the album will be released on the Vintage League Music label.

Hailing from London, Crowd Company is made up of Rob Fleming on vocals and guitar; Emil Engstrom on bass; Claudio Corona on keyboards; Chris Rand on Sax; Henry Spencer on trumpet; Robin Lowrey sits in the pocket; Esther Dee on backing vocals; and Jo Marshall on backing vocals.

Photo Credit: Crowd Company

Crowd Company’s sound revolves around funk, soul, blues and modern jazz, blending the various elements into taut rhythms and infectious melodies full of bright horns, expressive vocals and affecting harmonies.

“Fever” starts off with thumping bass, cat-scratch guitar, organ and horns. The funky R&B melody rides skanking guitars. Bright horns juxtapose against the subterranean bass and funky jazz groove. The dulcet vocals emanate a sultry flavor simmering with muggy sensuality. Background vocal harmonies shimmer with textured energy radiating over the music. On the chorus, the various instrumental harmonics intersect brilliantly, providing resplendent sonic colors. The surface hues provided by the brass section imbue the tune with turbulent flamboyance. I especially like the oozing organ as it wheezes with charming zest, adding depth and scintillance.

Photo Credit: Crowd Company

The lyrics of “Fever” scorch the air with a storm of passion and desire.

“You found me the day that you laid eyes on me / You knew then that you and I were meant to be / A ring on my finger sealed your promise true / I feel them I have weight when I look at you / Fever / That’s what you do to me / Fever / My heart is made for you.”

Crowd Company has it going on in great big batches! “Fever” delivers a gorgeously raw lowdown funky flavor that punches right into you vital organs. Smoothly sensuous vocals, along with delicious background harmonies and the robust groove make “Fever” a must-listen.