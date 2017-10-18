Exclusive Music Premiere: “High Rise Lies” – Potent Electro Pop From The War On Peace

The War On Peace releases a new single today, called “High Rise Lies.” A few months ago, The War On Peace dropped Automated People. “High Rise Lies” is a foretaste of new music coming at the beginning of 2018.

Based in Chicago, the band is made up of Grahm Bailey on vocals, keyboards and synth; Steven Burkholder on vocals and guitar; and Jeremy Schering on vocals, bass and synth. The trio’s sound blends electro pop, electronic rock and dance elements into cogent melodies with palpitating rhythms.

Photo Credit: Chris Hershman

“High Rise Lies” begins with dense thrumming synths and a muscular groove. The radiant synths juxtaposed against the sparkling keyboards give the tune depth and thick waves of sonic layering. A powerful rhythm emanates from the crunching drums and throbbing bassline; percussive pops provide an additional rhythmic element that’s effective. Mesmerizing, penetrating vocals exude dark muggy flavors of sonority. And when the melody subsides to surfacing synths, a punishingly delightful falsetto infuses a devout, austere flavor. The tune concludes with brawny and spectral synths intersecting with the pulsing bassline and potent drums.

Photo Credit: Chris Hershman

The lyrics of “High Rise Lies” ooze a harsh-textured energy, almost palpable with the essence of dark secrets and lies.

“Oh baby, oh baby I still need you / To hold me tight the whole night through / When the sun goes down and the wolves come out / They’re closing in on the edge of town / I don’t bow to dirty little secrets / Super it falls but nobody sees it / No kickbacks from up above / Under your nose under their bones / It doesn’t matter now / It doesn’t matter now what I did / Even if it did / Would you quit / Even if it did would you quit / If I go down / If I go down / Then I go down / With this sh*t / You can’t get out when you’re in / So far down when you’re in.”

The War On Peace definitely has it going on! “High Rise Lies” throbs with pulsating rhythm, while the electro pop melody discharges profound harmonics. And the impassioned vocals cast tension across the sonic panorama. Don’t miss this one. I’ve already downloaded it to my playlist. It’s lit!