Exclusive Music Premiere: “Roaming Souls” – Street Pharmacy Releases Superb Reggae-Rock

“Roaming Souls” makes its debut today. It’s the first single off Street Pharmacy’s forthcoming concept album Delusional Discourse, slated to drop in 2018.

According to the band’s mastermind, Ryan Guay, the song “is a lyrically positive song about how it’s okay to march to the beat of your own drum. As it is part of our newest concept album Delusional Discourse, ‘Roaming Souls’ serves the storyline as a piece of cognitive behavioral self-talk. The nameless protagonist is trying to find his way home through the onslaught of nonsense within his own preconceived delusional discourse and the lyrics serve as a positive affirmation of hope and reassurance in the success of his journey to challenge his own paradigm.”

Based in Welland, Ontario, Street Pharmacy is made up of Ryan Guay on vocals and guitar; Jesse Robitaille on bass and vocals; Isaac Thompson sits in the pocket, and adds vocals. In addition to releasing five full-length albums, Street Pharmacy has collaborated with Walk Off The Earth, as well as A-Plus from Souls of Mischief and Hieroglyphics. The band’s music blends elements of hip hop, rock and reggae into a cool concoction synthesizing the best components of reggae and rock.

Photo Credit: Street Pharmacy

“Roaming Souls” opens with a potent alt rock intro flowing into reggae rock melody thick with a prog rock essence balancing the tune on the edge of both genres. The result is distinctive and contagious, kind of like Fallout Boy crossed with Blink 182, with some reggae tossed in for seasoning. The rhythm, too, merges the feel of prog rock with reggae into a delicious heady groove.

Guay’s voice is tailor-made for the song, infusing it with centripetal textures and smooth, glistening colors. And the vocal harmonies radiate warm, clear hues adding depth and a mysterious tantalizing nuance that’s sparkles with tonal piety.

On the chorus, insistently dirty guitars assume control, taking the tune back to the alt rock feel of the intro. The solo features responsorial guitars, which represent “the protagonist’s internal struggle with his own internal dialogue,” explains Guay.

“Roaming Souls” gleams with infectious sonic flavors. The reggae/prog rock melody presents an exchange of musical aspects that really works well, pumping out a succession of harmonics that conflate rather than confront each other. And Guay’s voice projects a scintillating quality that’s urgently magnetic. “Roaming Souls” is a great song. If the rest of the impending album is just half as good, it should be superb.

Find out more about Street Pharmacy here and here.