Exclusive Music Premiere: “Snowy Nights” – Trevor Drury Captivates With Elegant Pop Music

Trevor Drury premieres “Snowy Nights” today, just in time for the holidays. And it’s a dazzling! The song is the follow-up to “I Know You From the 70’s.” While growing up in Escondido, California, Trevor began piano at age eight, later studying vocal performance at San Diego State University.

A musician and international model, Trevor Drury has appeared in Details Magazine and worked with celebrated designers such as Hermes, Robert Geller, Timo Weiland, Malan Breton and Tom Ford. He was the face of Tom Ford’s 2016 holiday campaign, along with Mac Cosmetics’ Halloween campaign.

Influenced by Radio Head, Harry Styles and Elvis Presley, Trevor’s unique sound blends elements of pop, soul and R&B into enchanting melodies characterized by graceful lyricism.

“Snowy Nights” starts off with a delicate elegant piano and Trevor’s distinctive velvety tenor. After the intro, the piano transitions to an exquisite pop melody with sparkling accents and a smooth rhythmic flow provided by a pulsing bassline and a marvelous sidestick snap on the snare. The gracious rich tones of the piano contrast the glistening colors radiating from the guitar, giving the tune a gorgeous gossamer texture.

Trevor’s voice emanates a tantalizing quixotic flavor that’s simultaneously gentle and warm, as well as silky-smooth and tenderly assertive. Charming sparks of electrical energy emerge from his voice, like a luminous sprinkling of spectral fireflies. His phrasing, inflection and range imbue the lyrics and the music with proximate harmonies of serene lush timbres riddled with the hushed sensuality of reminiscence.

The lyrics of “Snowy Nights” evoke wistful memories of frosty nights encompassed in the eloquent silence of softly falling snow, a cusp of transition where enchanting moments achieve realization.

“Snowy nights / City lights / Subway ride at midnight / First night out in a while / Please forgive my winter style / I’m from California / California / Open the door / My heart fell to the floor / Hazelnut eyes lit by hazelnut skies / I like your style / Can I stay for a while / Look like your nervous / But hey, so am I / Can I kiss your lips / Can I kiss your lips / I like your smile / Can I stay for a while.” And then the treasured lyrics: “Snowy nights with you / My snowy nights with you / I loved my snowy nights with you / I miss my snowy nights with you.”

“Snowy Nights” is spellbinding, exuding a lissome beautiful melody with a polished creamy rhythm that’s wonderfully magnetic, almost hypnotic. And Trevor’s buttery-smooth voice imparts an attractive and gratifying sheen of rich, vivid ambiance. “Snowy Nights” is simply ooh la la, the perfect song for the chilly nights of the holidays.

Find out more about Trevor Drury here and here and here.