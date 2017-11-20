Exclusive Music Premiere: “Unplugged” – DOWNLOWD Takes EDM To The Next, Prodigious Level

Today marks the premiere of the new single from DOWNLOWD. It’s called “Unplugged,” the follow-up to “Well Connected.” “Unplugged” picks up where “Well Connected” left off. DOWNLOWD explains the premise of “Unplugged,” saying, “Beyond the story, where “Well Connected” was a metaphor for fitting in, this track is about standing out, individualism, and the conflicts/internal battles we face as dreamers every day.”

With “Well Connected,” DOWNLOWD reaped attention from Dancing Astronaut, EDMSauce, YourEDM and Data Transmission, along with ratification from DJ’s such as Chuckle, SMLE, Cedric Gervais, Laidback Luke and Don Diablo.

Hailing from El Paso, Texas, DOWNLOWD’s sound revolves around an elevated amplitude level, a higher echelon of electronic dance music that’s more than mere music. His music chronicles the adventure of a computerhead rising above a simple musical encounter by means of embracing animation, technology and music into a totally new paradigm.

Photo Credit: DOWNLOWD

“Unplugged” begins with metallic, industrialized synths surging with pulses of colored energy. A layered polyrhythmic beat underscores the EDM melody with a suffused percussive effect that’s fulsome, immediate and impulsive. The bassline, dirty and thick, throbs with pervasive vibrations impacting the viscera with shuddering eruptive force. Guttural vocalizations imbue the tune with an almost sacred flavor, akin to a ramped up Gregorian chant. The effect is hypnotically powerful when amalgamated with the mounting industrial/mechanical tones of the synths and the filtered high-toned computerized dialects.

A sparkling break/solo full of tinkling keyboards and stuttering purified voices lead into the song’s focus, where a sifting electronic voice asserts, “Unplug me,” appending an automated turbulence of emotion. The feel of the tune envisions different tones in a different environment, one where technology reigns supreme and humans are little more than theorizing dilettantes. Listeners find themselves contorted against the coils of technology, endeavoring to disengage themselves. It’s cool and surrealistic.

With “Unplugged,” DOWNLOWD heralds his talent as a virtuoso of electronic dance music. It goes for the jugular! The pulsating melody generates a structural foundation that’s exceptionally infectious and danceable. The rhythm is strabismic and potent, transporting EDM to a whole new horizon.