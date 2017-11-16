Exclusive Music Video Premiere: “American Muscle” – Calamity The Kid Flex Their Muscles With Brawny Indie Rock

Calamity The Kid releases “American Muscle” today, and Huff Post has it first. According to Sam Doniger, “The song is just a story about my friends. It's about having that little bit of meaning you worked so hard to find taken away from you. The individual experience of growing up in America vs. the America we export.”

Hailing from Los Angeles, California, Calamity The Kid is composed of Sam Doniger on vocals and guitar; Jack Gallagher on bass; and Ben Zelico sits in the pocket. Tagged as indie rock, the band’s sound blends gut-wrenching alt/indie rock with punk-like atavistic intensity into melodies gushing with gusto as well as astonishingly powerful rhythms.

“American Muscle” begins with hefty drum beat, trailed by thrumming guitars and a trilling synth. The indie rock melody rumbles with resonant buff tones riding atop the pulsing rhythm exuding from the dirty bass, crunching snare and Thor-like thump of the kick drum. The muscular fuzzed-out underbelly of the bassline trembles with inexorable, Jovian potency, imbuing the tune with a steroidal hypertrophic impact that’s unavoidably primeval. The medial tones of the synth almost sparkle when juxtaposed against the subterranean oomph of the bass and dense guitars.

Doniger’s voice bestows a raw, rough brashness that’s simultaneously captivating, defiant and assertive. Like the title of the song, it exudes the swaggering muscle of style and substance, a snarl of residual fresh energy. Glowing background vocal harmonies inject smoldering sonic hues that stress Doniger’s tough and ready tonal hooks. When Doniger hits the high notes, a kind of faux falsetto, the tune erupts with incandescent colors. And his primal scream at the end draws blood as it shreds the ether.

Photo Credit: Calamity The Kid

The lyrics of “American Muscle” reflect a metallic undertone that’s fierce and reproving, the bottled up voltage of chiding redress directed at the concept of American muscle.

“Camping out in the wild of my parents backyard / Smoking paper cigarettes cause we thought we were hard / And I was a cowboy from the start with my cap gun and my hat / Making all the neighborhood girls retreat from our attack / But the world isn’t what it was / In the sixties all peace and love / I’m sorry if I can’t unwind / Don’t tell me everything will be all right / Growing up in the rubble raised by American muscle / Where you’re lucky if you just survive / You get arrested but you don’t know why / Shot down by cops in doubles / Packing American muscle.”

The video, directed by Nathan Rocky, packs a wallop. It opens with Doniger dressed in the stars and stripes, holding a sparkler. Then it cuts to a montage of images decrying the idea that America is the single emancipated and high-cultured nation. Images of guns, weapons of war, protests, riots and beatings flow across the screen in rapid succession, all taut with foreboding. It’s a powerful video.

With “American Muscle,” Calamity The Kid proves they have the songwriting chops and musicianship to muscle their way to the top of the charts. The melody is intoxicating and the rhythmic pulse blows your socks off. Calamity The Kid definitely has it going on. “American Muscle” is hecka-good.