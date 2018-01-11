Exclusive Music Video Premiere: “Be” – Natalise + The Sunset Run Absolutely Dazzle

Natalise + the Sunset Run premiere the music video for “Be” today. And it’s yummy! The song is from the Constellations EP, released in 2017.

Natalise + the Sunset Run is the musical progeny of Natalise Kalea, who began playing piano at the age of three, followed by dancing at the age of seven. Later, the musical prodigy attended the San Francisco Conservatory of Music at the age of eleven. After that, she attended Stanford University, where she graduated in only three years with honors, all while recording and dropping a solo album that achieved grand success on San Francisco radio. She then formed Natalise + the Sunset Run. The band has performed at venues like the Viper Room, the House of Blues and The Hotel Café, along with having their pop/alternative music featured on MTV, VH1, Oxygen and The WB/CW.

A gleaming synth provides the intro to “Be,” transitioning to drifting, jangly guitars flowing like warm Velveeta. Natalise’s rich, delicate voice enters, flavoring the song with gorgeous tones. The pop melody contains just a trace of country pop aroma, giving the music an exquisite contemporary essence. The rhythm rolls with creamy energy until the chorus kicks in, when it ramps up with infectious surfaces pulsing with vivacious regularity.

Shimmering guitar accents infuse the harmonics with coruscating brilliant allusions and sonic turns of phrase, providing the music with complex flavors and a substratum of splendid intensity. The mood conveyed is optimistic, lustrous with buoyant colors of piquant beauty.

Natalise’s voice is simply delicious, full of alluring pressure and crystalline auras that heighten the delectation. It’s a voice full of pigmented shining dynamics, riddled with bright serenity and beguiling timbres.

The lyrics of “Be” speak to the necessity of being true to yourself; doing that, you can accomplish anything, even miracles.

“All you gotta’ do is be / You and you and nobody else / Just be / You and you and you on your own / Nobody does it better / You could be you could be whatever / You can dream / All you gotta’ do is close your eyes / And just be.”

The video shows Natalise strolling through Manhattan and Brooklyn as rain falls from cloudy skies. She watches dancers on their way to the studio, where they practice and perfect their art. Despite the gloomy weather and other obstacles, they remain true to their dreams and push forward. And once in the studio, focused on only their dancing, they excel and float in triumph.

“Be” is a beautiful song. The melody, graceful and sinuous, streams with addictive energy. And Natalise’s marvelous voice magnifies the allusive translucence radiating from the lyrics. With “Be,” Natalise + the Sunset Run go beyond mediation and enter the realm of musical revelation.