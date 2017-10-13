Exclusive Music Video Premiere: “Cold Day In Hell” – Terrific Pop Music From Michael Shynes

Singer-songwriter Michael Shynes releases a new music video today, called “Cold Day In Hell.” And it’s hella-good! Hailing from Minneapolis, Minnesota, Shynes was a counselor at residential treatment center for teens, when the death of his father provided the impetus for Shynes to pursue his musical dream. After a while, determination, hard work and innate talent began to pay off. Shynes got more and more offers to play better and better gigs. Eventually, he toured with Howie Day, Eric Hutchinson and Tyler Hilton.

Stylistically, Shynes is difficult to pigeonhole because his sound amalgamates many different flavors, blending R&B, pop and blues into awesomely immediate melodies, evocative lyrics and contagious rhythms.

“Cold Day In Hell” begins with a light acoustic guitar, solid bassline and a cogent beat. The laid-back pop melody sparkles with understated harmonic accents and glossy background vocal harmonies. And there’s a barely perceptible reggae aroma drifting through the melody emanating from compact, almost skanking guitars. The reggae aroma gives the tune a delicious tang.

Shynes’ delightful tenor is textured with a husky rasping timbre that exudes a curiously cool vibe, like a field of energy refusing to be suppressed. His phrasing and articulation imbue his delivery with an enigmatic exotic flavor that you can’t quite put your finger on. But it’s charmingly alluring and easy to listen to. And when he goes falsetto it’s like listening to gossamer tones suddenly emancipated from years of silent captivity. It’s simply wonderful.

Photo Credit: Mike Theines

The lyrics of “Cold Day In Hell” tell the tale of a man cast off by his lover.

“I got the letter that you left in my mailbox / Sometimes love ain’t meant to last forever / It turns me back into the stone man I was before / Been diving back into that Tennessee whiskey / At least it has the decency to tell me it missed me / Open all my windows lock the front door / And it’ll be a cold day in hell / Before I let you back into my bed / And it’ll be a cold day in hell / Before these thoughts of you fill up my head / I’m holding on / I’m holding on / And letting you go.”

The video, directed by Joe Mackadanz, opens with a young man carrying a small box of belongings out of a house. His girlfriend has dumped him. From the moment he leaves, nothing goes right. He gets drunk and, as he leaves the bar, he steps in dog poop, which gives him an idea. Before putting his idea into action, he pigs out on Ben & Jerry’s ice cream and then suffers severe gastrointestinal issues. Then he puts the dog poop in a brown paper bag, runs to his girlfriend’s house, where he sets the bag on her porch and then sets it aflame. It’s a wonderful video. On one level the young man is heartbroken, which is sad; on another level his response to his situation is amusing.

Michael Shynes really has it going on! The melodic and rhythmic feel of “Cold Day In Hell” is superbly contagious, and the expressive lyrics demand listeners sing along. And Shynes’ raspy-flavored voice is irresistibly appealing. All these elements coalesce, making “Cold Day In Hell” a terrific song. Don’t miss it!