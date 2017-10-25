Exclusive Music Video Premiere: “Guud” – Must-Listen-To Rock From Helen Kelter Skelter

Helen Kelter Skelter releases the music video for “Guud” today. The song is from the band’s forthcoming full-length album Melter, slated to drop January 19. Helen Kelter Skelter is straight out of Norman, Oklahoma. And I love the name of the band, which sounds like a mash-up of Helen Keller and Helter Skelter.

The band is made up of Tim Gregory on guitar; Eli Wimmer on vocals and guitar; Cody Clifton on bass; Jay Jamison on keys; and Scott Twitchell sits in the pocket. Helen Kelter Skelter’s sound blends rock, pop and electronica, as well as injections of archetypal psychedelic essences. It’s a distinctive, original sound with thick, heavy dynamics.

“Guud” starts off with Twilight Zone-like sound effects, followed by quavering synths and tough fuzzy guitars. A rumbling bassline and sharp drumming set the pulsing rhythm, which undulates contagiously. The melody combines elements of pop, rock, new wave and psychedelia merging together to form what I call an industrial strength post-new-wave rock number. The electronic drone of the synths, along with the thrumming rawness of the dirty guitars, coalesces to form a pulverizing storm of unstoppable sound that vibrates your inner organs.

Photo Credit: Dylan Johnson

Wimmer’s voice oozes an uncooked reckless punk flavor that’s quasi-savage and quasi-chic at the same time. The drawling, rasping texture of his voice comes across smelling of fast food, perfume and sweat. And Twitchell’s snare is brutally tight. I love the extended leaden pop it provides.

The video is patently and flamboyantly psychedelic, projecting quivering images of the band members in fluorescent greens and pinks and blues. Then the video cuts to a figure in yellow coveralls standing in front of a yellow Karmann Ghia and a 1960’s VW van (yellow, of course) half-shrouded by a tarp. A shot from inside the Karmann Ghia shows the windshield wipers flicking multi-colored threads across the glass. Another band member’s face is sprinkled with confetti, as still another’s face is wrapped in colored threads. The video ends with a rapid collage of indiscernible images.

Helen Kelter Skelter is definitely au courant, meaning they kick butt. And “Guud” is a supercool, edgy rock tune with a beguiling hint of psychedelia riding an impressive melody. If “Guud” is indicative of the rest of the songs on Melter, then it’s a must listen to album.