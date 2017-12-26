Exclusive Music Video Premiere: “One Time” – Jane N’ The Jungle Deliver Splendid Stripped-Down Visceral Music

Jane N’ The Jungle premiere their new music video today. It’s entitled “One Time.” And it’s premium! The band hails from Phoenix, Arizona, and is made up of Jordan White, Brian Dellis, Davis Carpenter and William Unkefer.

Jane N’ The Jungle dropped their self-titled debut EP last year, with songs like “Killed Someone” and “Faded Stars” and “Walking Cleopatra.” Honda scooped up two of their songs for prime time television ads, and the band has performed on 3TV, AZTV 7 and Fox 10.

Influenced by Alanis Morissette, The Cranberries and Florence and The Machine, the band’s music mixes elements of 90’s alt rock with contemporary rock into a one-off sound embodying progressive melodies, exceptional rhythmic components and inventive lyrics, along with the peerless voice of Jordan White.

“One Time” begins with a gentle acoustic guitar. When White’s revealing voice enters, the essence of the song is set. The alt rock melody rides the guitar, without any other instrumental embellishment, giving the tune a starkly austere ambiance that’s intensified by the tattered rawness of White’s voice, rich, reedy, frosty, frayed and chaffering for terms. As the song progresses, her voice takes on more and more passion until it becomes an aching, maddening, glorious paroxysm of emotion.

Two factors make “One Time” wickedly powerful and evocative: first, the song’s Spartan melody, which is totally bereft of harmonic layering and digital enhancement, just a single acoustic guitar. And second, the spine-chilling, devouring potency of White’s highly charged vocals.

The lyrics of “One Time” speak to the peculiar singularity of life, displaying the basic paucity of options.

“Where is the music that is hiding the beat / Where are the children that were walking in the street / You should know / Yeah, you should know / Sometimes I like to look the other way / Sometimes in life I often like to stray / You should know / Yeah, you should know / If I was a cloud I would cry / If I was bird I would fly / If I was human I’d die / To live it over again / One time is all we’re worth / One time we’re not falling short.”

The video, directed and filmed by Brian Dellis, is as plainly pure and unpretentious as the melody. Jane walks down the street singing, as cars pass by in the distance. The most poignant moments of the video are when she puts out her arms, like wings, and twirls as if flying, and when she leans against a building silhouetted against the glare of the sun. Together, the sparse melody and the unadorned video pack a powerful emotional punch.

Jane N’ The Jungle expose their musical gifts on “One Time.” The austerity of the melody acts as a capacitor for the palpable emotional energy flowing forth in White’s vocals. The result is overpowering, impressive and haunting. “One Time” is splendid!