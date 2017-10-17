Exclusive Music Video Premiere: “Trainyards” – Shimmering Reggae From Thunder Body

Thunder Body releases a new music video today, called “Trainyards.” And it’s hecka-excellent! The song is from the band’s album, Solstice, which dropped October 13. Thunder Body is made up of two former members of Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, Matt O’Brian on drums and vocals; and Rachel Orke on keyboards; along with Jeremiah Pacheco on bass; Dennis Mariano on vocals and guitar; Brian Blatt is the sound scientist; Benton Sillick on trumpet; Matt Seiber-Ford on tenor sax; and Abe Nouri on trombone.

Stylistically, Thunder Body amalgamates soul, roots reggae and futuristic gospel into an inimitable sound replete with smoothly sweet melodies and catchy intuitive rhythms.

“Trainyards” begins with bright horns and a solid one drop reggae beat. The roots reggae melody emanates contagious instrumental harmonics and a pulsing rhythm riding the drums and deep bassline. The radiant horns add depth and brilliance as they ooze and croon with shimmering sonic colors. Skanking guitars and glistening keyboards provide crisp delicious accents. O’Brian’s voice exudes an optimistic, upbeat flavor rife with an infectious quixotic timbre and unprocessed texture.

Photo Credit: Thunder Body

The lyrics to “Trainyards” draw a musical analogy between the movements of trains, like giant inanimate creatures made of steel, and the imminent life of a child.

“Out there by the trainyards / Where everything’s quiet / Everything is moving along just fine / Some of them move hard lines / Like the trains on steel rails / Some of them move fluid / Like the birds in the sky.”

The setting for the video is a monstrous train yard, where huge steel cars trundle back and forth. In the middle of this austere panorama appear three men dressed in white playing horns. A lone figure stands in an open boxcar, watching as the metal monoliths go by. As the figure sings, the video cuts to a little girl playing with a toy train set on the floor. The contrast between the starkness of the train yard and the figure patiently awaiting the arrival of new life and the small child is surreal and tenderly sweet.

“Trainyards” delivers a superb melody and buoyant rhythm. The glistening horns throw a sparkling rainbow of hues amidst the throbbing tempo, giving the tune a tight glossy energy. And O’Brian’s West Coast reggae delivery is simply stellar. Thunder Body really has it going on! If gorgeously laid-back roots reggae is what you’re seeking, “Trainyards” delivers big time. It’s yazum!