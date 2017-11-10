Exclusive with author of "Kuch Woh Pal" - Subrat Saurabh

Today I bring you an exclusive interview with Subrat Saurabh, author of the book “Kuch Woh Pal”.

Subrat Saurabh holds a Bachelors degree in Telecommunication from KLESCET, Belgaum. He works for a reputed IT firm in Bangalore and love to pen down his thoughts in Hindi poetry and witty one liners on Twitter. He is popularly known on social media with his pen name ChickenBiryanii.

Questions and Answers

Question. Tell us something about yourself and your family?

Answer: I’m Subrat Saurabh from a small town “Muzaffarpur” of Bihar. My father is a retired government employee in the agricultural department. I have been married to Poonam K since 2014 and recently blessed with a daughter “Sejal Srivastava”. I have studied Telecommunication Engineering and working as a Senior Consultant in Bangalore.

Question: So, Being an Engineer, Why writing?

Answer: Well, that’s a common question. Engineering is my Profession, Writing is my passion. Probably, I write because I am an Engineer.

Question: When have you decided to follow your passion?

Answer: I started writing long back during my school days but came out with my first book “Kuch Woh Pal” this year. Thanks to my wife, friends and my employer for all encouragement.

Question: Tell us something about your book “Kuch Woh Pal”. How it’s different than books of others?

Answer: “Kuch Woh Pal” is a collection of Hindi poems through which I will take you on a journey of a young boy taking on the struggle of life where he is away from his home and going through a tumult of emotions like anger, depression, apathy, romance, frustration etc. If you will read the book in a sequence then it will recite a story of a young boy. I think it’s a kind of only book which is available where a story was told in the form of sequence of Hindi poetry. That’s why it’s a different.

Question: Why did you chose to write in Hindi?

Answer: Basically, some of these poetries in “Kuch Woh Pal” are from my personal diaries and some are inspired from people around me. My mother tongue is Hindi. Naturally, I am more comfortable to write in Hindi. However, I have observed that people are more interested to read and write in English. Except for few notable Hindi writers or poets, readers are not interested to read anyone else. I took it as a challenge and tried to contribute a little with my pen to my mother tongue.

Question: What inspired you to bring forth this idea as a book?

Answer: Well, When I have decided to come up with this book, my idea was to reach young generation of our society. They believe in love, they believe in friendship, they believe in commitment and they are strong and mature enough to take a decision, that’s whole idea of the book.

Question: What response have you been receiving for the book?

Answer: It’s incredible. I am happy with the kind of response I am getting. I am getting appreciation as well as criticism from my readers. It’s expected. You always learn from your critics and get inspired from appreciation.

Question: How was this journey of becoming a published author? Give some insights of your efforts on getting your work published?

Answer: So far, It’s a smooth journey. Initially, I found it difficult to find a publisher but thanks to my social media accounts especially twitter. I normally share my poetry, witty one liners on my social media accounts. It helped me to get in touch with few publishers and then I decided to get it published.

Question: What is your idea about Editing?

Answer: I strongly feel that good editing is not a cost, it’s an investment. It’s a crucial factor which ensure a promising sale and credibility. An Author invests lots of time and emotions while writing a manuscript and If you are not able to sale your copy, you get frustrated. Which is obvious and can be avoided?

Question: What are your source of inspiration in life?

Answer: My Biggest source of inspiration are my family who have always supported me in ups and down of my life and, my readers who have encouraged me with their feedback. Every feedback from your readers count and it inspired me to get better every day.

Question: Has Social Media helped you anyway?

Answer: Yes, Of Course! It helped me to reach my readers and also helped me during book promotion.

Question: What are your forthcoming writings? Can we get any insights about it?

Answer: Yes, I have few ideas in my mind. I have not yet started my next book but will soon figure out something on best suitable idea.

Question: Do you want to give any advice to aspiring author?

Answer: I would suggest them to read a lot before they write. Please don’t be in a hurry to get it publish. Remember, your book is your product and you must provide a best product to your readers.

Question: Any message for your readers?

Answer: Be in touch and spread the word and feedback about “Kuch Woh Pal” among your family & friends

Question: Would you like to share your social contact details with our readers?

Answer: I am reachable at my twitter account @ChickenBiryanii or on my website www.chickenbiryanii.com

With this, I conclude this post today.

Thanks to Subrat for taking time for this interview. Wish him good luck for his upcoming books.