Twitter Excuses For Not Making The Winter Olympics Deserve Medals Of Their Own

Making it to the Olympics takes talent, money, luck and years of practice.
So on Thursday, folks online shared their amusing excuses for why they didn’t make it to the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Games in South Korea.
Even NBC, the official U.S. broadcaster of the Olympics, got involved in the #DidntMakeTheOlympicsBecause hashtag on Twitter:
#DidntMakeTheOlympicsBecause tweeting isn't an Olympic sport ¯\_(ツ)_/¯— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 15, 2018
#DidntMakeTheOlympicsBecause the only ice I’m interested in goes in a Gin & Tonic ! pic.twitter.com/UFul27nQYc— 🤣 The Dad Joke Man 😉 (@DadJokeMan) February 15, 2018
#DidntMakeTheOlympicsBecause coffee drinking isn't a sport (yet)— Death Wish Coffee (@DeathWishCoffee) February 15, 2018
#DidntMakeTheOlympicsBecause competitive word search isn't considered a sport ... yet. #WeAreHoldingOutHopehttps://t.co/LhLcv85yIJ pic.twitter.com/hqYWULaoDU— Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) February 15, 2018
#DidntMakeTheOlympicsBecause "Curling" isn't what I thought it was... pic.twitter.com/H7jUMPWvjZ— Cheryl Rick Klein (@cherylt2000) February 15, 2018
#DidntMakeTheOlympicsBecause unable to perfect Phelps Face pic.twitter.com/2mSPO1o4zo— TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) February 15, 2018
#DidntMakeTheOlympicsBecause there's no Hoola-hoop event pic.twitter.com/8kNoMyvmdF— Bella Donna 🍷 (@DonnaMLanglais) February 15, 2018
I #DidntMakeTheOlympicsBecause the way I ski is too awesome pic.twitter.com/KzyqXCHHQC— Big Black Jack (@BigBlackJack911) February 15, 2018
#DidntMakeTheOlympicsBecause I was caught playing with one of the Olympc rings. pic.twitter.com/EOuOtw0IzX— Cheryl Rick Klein (@cherylt2000) February 15, 2018
#DidntMakeTheOlympicsBecause apparently sack race isn't included in the list☹.Their loss pic.twitter.com/a4U64mI3Gk— Greeshma Megha M.S (@GreeshmaMegha) February 15, 2018
#DidntMakeTheOlympicsBecause "tallest building" still isn't a sport 😒 pic.twitter.com/HBGDGPH65p— One World Observatory (@OneWorldNYC) February 15, 2018
#DidntMakeTheOlympicsBecause Capes are banned in #Olympics events pic.twitter.com/PJugHg3DCK— Darth Vader No1™ 🌐 (@Darth_VaderNo1) February 15, 2018
#DidntMakeTheOlympicsBecause sex is not an official sport.— Mimi (@mimidancer) February 15, 2018
#DidntMakeTheOlympicsBecause eating pizza is not considered a sport. pic.twitter.com/4aBDbJt48X— Giordano's Pizza (@GiordanosPizza) February 15, 2018
#DidntMakeTheOlympicsBecause Ice golf still isn't an olympic sport pic.twitter.com/LK4UbDlyB7— ♫ Adriano&Paulina ♫ (@keet0007) February 15, 2018
Let’s face it , I #DidntMakeTheOlympicsBecause I’m a little bit clumsy and I wasn’t trying hard enough pic.twitter.com/BfFeTuFPs2— CindyLynn (@cindylynn_) February 15, 2018
#DidntMakeTheOlympicsBecause umm you know cake pic.twitter.com/W4xzAEcCep— Amber C (@Amber_1017) February 15, 2018
#DidntMakeTheOlympicsBecause of bone spurs.— RiotGrl✨ (@ErinLea7) February 15, 2018
#DidntMakeTheOlympicsBecause— тнαт ѕσ¢¢єя мσм ⚽️ ❤️ (@chivelicious) February 15, 2018
Retweeting is not considered an Olympic sport.
#DidntMakeTheOlympicsBecause running away from my responsibilities apparently don't count.— Aimee Lee Young (@AimzLeeYoung) February 15, 2018
#DidntMakeTheOlympicsBecause there is no category for ‘Eating a whole pizza alone on the couch while watching Game of Thrones and crying’. Gold Medal right here!!! USA!!! pic.twitter.com/HsPODZSi8k— ThePublicGadfly (@ThePublicGadfly) February 15, 2018
#DidntMakeTheOlympicsBecause beer pong hasn't been recognized as an Olympic sport yet.— Natural Light (@naturallight) February 15, 2018
#DidntMakeTheOlympicsBecause I'm not what you would call "athletic" or "coordinated"... pic.twitter.com/Rgcpd5ih1b— Nitro G. (@_c3h5n3o9) February 15, 2018
