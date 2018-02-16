WEIRD NEWS
02/16/2018 04:35 am ET

Twitter Excuses For Not Making The Winter Olympics Deserve Medals Of Their Own

"There is no category for eating a whole pizza alone on the couch while watching 'Game of Thrones' and crying."

By Lee Moran

Making it to the Olympics takes talent, money, luck and years of practice.

So on Thursday, folks online shared their amusing excuses for why they didn’t make it to the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Games in South Korea.

Even NBC, the official U.S. broadcaster of the Olympics, got involved in the #DidntMakeTheOlympicsBecause hashtag on Twitter:

