Experiential Learning Initiatives for Schoolchildren in India Are Underway By An Innovative, New Organization Called Editions d Innovations

We interview education experts from Editions d Innovations who are heading groundbreaking, technology-driven experiential learning initiatives in India for schoolchildren.

Editions D’Innovations in action.

Q: Tell me a little bit about your background and how you ended up being apart of this experiential learning initiative with Editions d Innovations.

I have been a Technology-in-School Education Promoter for 18 years. Throughout my carrer, I have noticed that there is a huge need for innovative Experiential Learning Solutions at the School Level for our kids. Though many education researchers have suggested this approach, the gap is much bigger in developing countries like India. This prompted me and my friends Dina (honorary contributor), Nagendra and Pameela with a few others experienced in Education field to set up this organization called Editions d Innovations.

Q: How does your organization differentiate itself from others in the education field?

As I pointed out, we are one of the few organisations who are into this specific field of research in India and have developed a very unique and effective method for teaching and learning. Our team has a great mix of subject matter experts. We have award-winning teachers, artists, child psychologists, education researchers and myself who are into promoting our mission. Each person contributes their expertise effectively.

The education subject matter experts team at Editions D’Innovations in India.

Q: What would you say was the single most influential factor in your business’ success?

There is a huge need for research in the field of education in the school segment. The current solutions are aimed at information gathering and the assessments are about checking retention of a child. What is needed is to enable a child to understand and experiment on concepts that lead them to a sense of ownership and innovation in their learning experience. We address this issue quite well with our approach.

Q: We are entering an era where everyone is interested in multiple income streams. How does one decide on a business to pursue?

I would consider 3 things as basic questions to ask yourself when deciding on a business to pursue:

1) Do I really believe that what I do is worth the time and efforts?

2) Will I be able to focus on what I am doing if I venture into another field along with my primary business?

3) Do I have the capability/ team/ know how to understand and play the game well in a new market.

And of course other business considerations such as start-up costs, ROI, demand, etc.

Q: How can you be reached if someone is interested in your products or services?