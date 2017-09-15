Explosion Rocks London Tube Station, Sending Commuters Into Panic

“Our city utterly condemns the hideous individuals who attempt to use terror to harm us and destroy our way of life,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Friday. “As London has proved again and again, we will never be intimidated or defeated by terrorism.”

The prime minister met with her national security committee on Friday afternoon.

“My thoughts are with those injured at Parsons Green and emergency services who are responding bravely to this terrorist incident,” said May.

U.S. President Donald Trump responded to the attack by blaming “a loser terrorist” and then promoting his travel ban in a series of tweets.