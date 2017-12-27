EyGex MOBA game issues a Waves token that serve as in-game currency

Introduction

The Key idea that drives the Cryptocurrency to token instead is to streamline and simplify the process of buying the EyGex (also known as waves tokens) currency from the online store. Now the question is why would you prefer to use the Cryptocurrency instead of using your credit/debit card? For this you need to analyze the links between the Waves platform and the EyGex MOBA market.

Cryptocurrency Connectivity with the EyGex MOBA Market – Waves Platform

· EyGex market Growth: EyGex is the latest arrival in the global MOBA market that is expected to launch in the year 2018. But it is tipped to outgrow the market share of the existing games such as the league of legends, DOTA-2, etc. The EyGex has officially named the Waves platform as its currency exchange partner.

· Increase in Demand: The developers of EyGex have created a limited stock of Waves tokens (14,000,000) at the global market for the gaming currency. The projected growth in the gaming market could escalate the demand for the tokens all over the world.

· Currency Compatibility: The only global currency that has a compatible exchange rate with the Waves tokens is the Cryptocurrency.

· Transaction Volume: Waves allows infinite volume and frequency of transactions for converting your country currency (USD for example) into Cryptocurrency. In turn this gets transferred directly into your wallet at the Waves account. There is also no limit on the withdrawals and transfers.

· Transaction Priority: You can transfer the funds from your waves wallet directly into the EyGex token purchasing system. Since the transaction happens within the fraction of a second, you will have no fear of running out on the EyGex tokens stock. The top priority of EyGex tokens purchases rights will be naturally given to the transactions happening through the Waves platform.

Cryptocurrency to token instead Benefits

· Security: The security system associated with the Cryptocurrency to token instead is perhaps the strongest you can come across. The volume of encryption being done for the online transaction points will be foolproof from every form of hacking for the next 10 decades at least!

· Profitability: The Cryptocurrency wallet you create at the Waves platform can earn you profits in the form of interest. As the value of the currency increases in the global market, you earn huge profits. This asset alone could be sufficient to buy maximum number of EyGex tokens online.

· Transferability: The Cryptocurrency to token instead gives you the unique ability to transfer the funds from your account into other accounts very easily. Apart from the primary usage in the EyGex token purchase, you can also use it for other online transactions.

· Convertibility: In your next flight to Europe or Asia from the USA, you can easily convert the base currency into foreign currency at ease. You won’t face the problem of having to carry the passport and other identifications for currency conversion.

Cryptocurrency to token instead – EyGex in Your Pocket

· Salability: According to the EyGex market growth predictions, the sale of tokens might reach a level of saturation point when the stock gets reaches the exhaustion point. But the demand will certainly not slow down. Hence, the value of each token might multiply in astronomical proportions. At that time you could sell the tokens in your stock for huge volume of profit. Moreover you get the options for scaling up your stock value in the long run.

· Creativity: The Cryptocurrency to token instead is helpful not just in terms of financial profitability, but also in enhancing your creativity. Once you start playing the multiplayer game at the global level, you can start creating your own characters and resources for the community. Moreover, the premium membership from the Waves platform will give you the exclusive rights to earn badges, create your own team, increase your team ranking, reach the top 20, and win global tournaments. Of course you will also earn in Cryptocurrency for your efforts.