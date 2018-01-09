EyGex MOBA game issues a Waves token that serve as in-game currency

Introduction

The Key idea is to simplify the process of buying the EyGex (issued as a Waves token) from the Waves platform. The EyGex tokens works as in-game currency, after the token sale EyGex is trading on the Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Cryptocurrency Connectivity with the EyGex MOBA Market – Waves Platform

· EyGex market Growth: EyGex is the latest arrival in the global MOBA market that is expected to launch in the year 2020. But it is tipped to outgrow the market share of the existing games such as the league of legends, DOTA-2, etc. The EyGex has officially named the Waves platform as its currency exchange partner.

· Increase in Demand: The developers of EyGex have created a limited supply of Waves tokens (14,000,000) at the global market for the gaming currency. The projected growth in the gaming market could escalate the demand for the tokens all over the world.

· Currency Compatibility: The only global currencies that has a compatible exchange rate with the EyGex tokens is Cryptocurrencies/Fiat supported by Waves platform.

· Transaction Volume: Waves allows infinite volume and frequency of transactions for converting your country currency (USD for example) into Cryptocurrency. In turn, this gets transferred directly into your wallet at your Waves account.

· Transaction Priority: You can transfer the funds from your Waves wallet directly into EyGex tokens by the Waves Decentralized Exchange. Since the transaction happens within the fraction of a second, you will have no fear of running out on the EyGex tokens. The top priority of EyGex tokens purchases rights will be naturally given to the transactions happening through the Waves platform.

Benefits

· Security: The security system associated with the Cryptocurrency/Tokens is perhaps the strongest you can come across. The volume of encryption being done for the online transaction points will be foolproof from every form of hacking for the next 10 decades at least!

· Profitability: The Cryptocurrency wallet you create at the Waves platform can earn you profits in the form of interest. As the value of the currency increases in the global market, you earn huge profits. This asset alone could be sufficient to buy maximum number of EyGex tokens online.

· Transferability: Waves platform gives you the unique ability to transfer the funds from your account into other accounts very easily. Apart from the primary usage in the EyGex token purchase.

EyGex in Your Pocket

· Salability: According to the EyGex market growth predictions, the sale of tokens might reach a level of saturation point when the supply reaches the exhaustion point. But the demand will certainly not slow down. Hence, the value of each token might multiply in astronomical proportions. At that time you could sell the tokens in your portfolio for huge volume of profit. Moreover, you get the options for scaling up your portfolio value in the long run.

· Creativity: The EyGex tokens is helpful not just in terms of financial profitability, but also in enhancing your creativity. Once you start playing the multiplayer game at the global level, you can start creating your own characters and resources for the community. Moreover, owning EyGex tokens will give you the exclusive rights to buy skins, characters, members rankings (badges) and more.