Ezra Miller Channels Hedwig But Makes It Fashion On 'Fantastic Beasts' Red Carpet

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Ezra Miller arrives at the London premiere of "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald."

Giving a brand new meaning to fashion to die for, Ezra Miller served up a deadly twist for his most daring red carpet look yet.

The 26-year-old actor slayed the London premiere of “Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald,” where he turned heads and turned out another major fashion moment.

Wearing a white goose-feathered cape and white slacks from Givenchy Haute Couture, Miller made magic on the carpet with the owl-inspired number, adding complementing silver face paint and spiky hair.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Ezra Miller at the "Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald" premiere.

But the devil is in the details, so he added a welcome nod to the “Harry Potter” universe by writing the spell “Avada Kedavra,” aka the killing curse, on both his hands in a triangular shape.

If we had to guess, Miller is channeling Harry Potter’s dearly departed owl Hedwig from the afterlife ― the beloved bird met its maker in the final book of the series ― with the help of some high fashion magic.

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

The actor previously captured the internet’s collective heart when he stunned in a “dementor chic” look at the Paris premiere for the second film in the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise this month.

He sported a black puffer coat Moncler gown complete with matching gloves and a dark lip on the red carpet, with some fans speculating that the look bears a strong connection to his character in the films. In the “Harry Potter” spinoff Miller plays Credence Barebone, who releases a swirling black force called an Obscurus when his magic is repressed.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Ezra Miller on the red carpet at the Paris premiere of "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald."

Fans, of course, had a field day with his latest look, bowing down to their new fashion king.

the white feather coat...spiked hair....silver makeup.....owl ring.....and the avada kerdavra curse on his palm.....yall i think ezra miller just came to the fantastic beasts premiere as HEDWIG pic.twitter.com/SW5Rpr6jba — f thot fitzgerald (@dracomallfoys) November 13, 2018

EZRA MILLER REALLY DID SNAPPED HE MANAGED TO LOOK PERFECT WHILE DRESSING UP AS A OWL HE IS A GOD LIVING AMONGST US HUMANS pic.twitter.com/SdytOHvtMw — alice (@grangershug) November 13, 2018

would trade every great ezra miller red carpet appearance for him to be in a movie I want to see — Jackson McHenry (@McHenryJD) November 13, 2018