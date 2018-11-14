Ezra Miller Channels Hedwig But Makes It Fashion On 'Fantastic Beasts' Red Carpet

Giving a brand new meaning to fashion to die for, Ezra Miller served up a deadly twist for his most daring red carpet look yet.
The 26-year-old actor slayed the London premiere of “Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald,” where he turned heads and turned out another major fashion moment.
Wearing a white goose-feathered cape and white slacks from Givenchy Haute Couture, Miller made magic on the carpet with the owl-inspired number, adding complementing silver face paint and spiky hair.
But the devil is in the details, so he added a welcome nod to the “Harry Potter” universe by writing the spell “Avada Kedavra,” aka the killing curse, on both his hands in a triangular shape.
If we had to guess, Miller is channeling Harry Potter’s dearly departed owl Hedwig from the afterlife ― the beloved bird met its maker in the final book of the series ― with the help of some high fashion magic.
The actor previously captured the internet’s collective heart when he stunned in a “dementor chic” look at the Paris premiere for the second film in the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise this month.
He sported a black puffer coat Moncler gown complete with matching gloves and a dark lip on the red carpet, with some fans speculating that the look bears a strong connection to his character in the films. In the “Harry Potter” spinoff Miller plays Credence Barebone, who releases a swirling black force called an Obscurus when his magic is repressed.
Fans, of course, had a field day with his latest look, bowing down to their new fashion king.