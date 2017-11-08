Fa La La La La La Click on OTT

It happened this morning when I stopped to get a cup of coffee at my favorite cafe. The ghoulish sounds of Monster Mash and Thriller that accompany Halloween and the introduction of pumpkin lattes had been replaced by the familiar sounds of, "I'm dreaming of a white Christmas..." and other winter holiday classics.

The change of music acted as a Pavlovian trigger for me on the personal side to start thinking about holiday gifts, parties with friends and family gatherings. On the professional side, the tinsel tunes acted as mental opening bell to the holiday shopping season as well as to client activations of OTT Black Friday and Cyber Monday strategies.

It's hard to get a clear read on what the 2017 holiday sales season will look like. The dismal stories of retail rot and closure has been accompanied by optimistic predictions. Just last week Sears Holdings announced the closing of 63 more of its Sears and Kmart branded stores. This follows the unhappy news of Toys R Us filing for bankruptcy.

But these unpleasant stories of brick and mortar retail collapse came out alongside reports predicting spectacular holiday sales. Deloitte expects retail holiday sales to top $1 trillion between the months of November and January this year and to be up YoY by over 4.5% Adobe expects that online sales will be $107.4 billion, an increase of 13.8 percent. One out of every six dollars this holiday season will be spent between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday. Perhaps it will be a joyous commercial holiday season after all.

Brands are jostling for competitive advantage to capture consumer mindshare via online, mobile, linear tv and OTT. For us, we are seeing a marked increase in advertisers utilizing OTT advertising to boost holiday sales. The number of client holiday campaigns have more than doubled YoY using engageable overlays to highlight offers and deals via product carousels, dynamic store locators to easily discover nearby stores and commerce-enabled spots where you see, engage and transact directly. The Adobe study highlighted that more people will do their holiday shopping on mobile than on desktop for the first time this year. With the addition of OTT this holiday commerce experience has truly gone omni-channel.