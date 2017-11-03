FACE DOWN LIKE A TODDLER KICKING AND SCREAMING

Ok, so I am Literally 24 hours off hitting 29 and today I feel like a 2 year old, that’s lost their favourite toy and hasn’t had a nap yet!

I want the unsubscribe button, and I want it NOW!!!

Also if I could have a nap with my blankie, that Would be great!

Reality is It’s probably not quite that bad but You feel like you Should have it all together, Like you should have the answers, you should have done whatever it was to prevent this from happening.... BUT YOU CANT PREDICT EVERYTHING, and you will go stark raving mad if you even try to nail every possible scenario.

I’m not going to lie, just last week I was talking about how big this year has been for me, how much growth I have done and how well things are playing out and then this, THE WEEK FROM HELL......

Lets reframe that: THE WEEK THAT BROUGHT ME BACK TO EARTH

We all know what these are and right when things are going right there it is the curveball!

I could allow the things that upset me in the past 7 days to interfere with my day tomorrow, or my week next week, or the rest of the year, but refuse to let it keep me down, Sure I’ve made mistakes, probably, definitely should back up my hard drive but hey, it is about learning, and while i literally lay on the floor in my hallway on the phone to mum bawling my eyes out about my week I realised, we are all that 2 year old that needs a blankie occasionally.

and that’s OK!

Don’t unpack and stay there, but don’t be hard on yourself for reaching out and having a tantie once in a while. I genuinely believe these series of events happen to bring us back to reality. If things have been incredible for a while and you start your strut, perhaps start getting a bit of an attitude of invincibility (an over-inflated ego if you will) you’re going to experience the fall. (it can come in many forms some harder to notice than others)

Honestly Probably half of the “bad” things that happened were just an over reaction and in reflection, sitting here and blogging I am already regaining control of what felt like a spiraling cascade of events.(hint hint! JOURNAL PEOPLE!)

Call it a reality check! a Grounding Experience! and Ego Check in! a Values Assessment!