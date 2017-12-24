Facebook Cracks Down on Baiting

Christina Hudler | Hudler Social

We’ve all seen the posts…

Tag a friend below who is obsessed with unicorns!

LIKE this post if you like cake, LOVE it if you prefer pie!

...and finally Facebook is doing something about them.

This is called baiting, And in the world of social media, baiting is a no no. It is simply a way for pages to artificially increase their engagement, instead of working hard at it like the rest of us.

As business owners we all get stressed over Facebook’s seemingly constant changing algorithms. The truth is that they often change to create a better user experience for the very people we are hoping to reach. And if we can learn to work with those changes instead of fighting them, our brand will actually grow and show it’s authenticity.

So what is Facebook doing to combat this problem?

In an official newsroom article on December 18, 2017 Facebook announced that posts that use baiting will be demoted. Demotion means these posts that are seeking engagement to boost their reach will actually be seen less.

Posts that are sincerely asking for help, advice, recommendations will not fall into this demotion.

The big question that people are asking following this announcement is, “How will this effect Pages?”

That question is best answered by Facebook themselves who state in their announcement that, “Publishers and other businesses that use engagement bait tactics in their posts should expect their reach on these posts to decrease. Meanwhile, Pages that repeatedly share engagement bait posts will see more significant drops in reach. Page Admins should continue to focus on posting relevant and meaningful stories that do not use engagement bait tactics.”

What is the takeaway here?

Simple. Create and curate quality content that makes your target audience want to engage with your posts.