Nightmare-Inducing Mark Zuckerberg Cutouts Invade U.S. Capitol

With Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg scheduled to testify in front of Congress this week, one advocacy group found a really creepy way to bring attention to its cause.

Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images Cutouts of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appear on the Capitol grounds on Tuesday.

Global advocacy group Avaaz posed 100 cardboard cutouts of Zuckerberg on the east lawn of the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. The fake Zucks are dressed in shirts that say “fix fakebook.”

According to a press release, Avaaz is working to call attention to what it claims are “hundreds of millions of fake accounts still spreading disinformation on Facebook.” The company is also calling for Zuckerberg to “ban all bots, alert the public any and every time users see fake or disinformation, fund fact checkers around the world, and submit to an independent audit to review the scale and scope of fake news.”

Zuckerberg is scheduled to testify Tuesday before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees and Wednesday at a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing. The committees are expected to ask questions about Facebook’s data security, especially in regard to the recent scandal in which the data of 87 million users was harvested and shared by political research firm Cambridge Analytica.

See more photos of the creepy Zuckerberg army below.