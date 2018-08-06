POLITICS
08/06/2018 08:43 am ET

Facebook Removes Alex Jones And InfoWars Pages

Apple, Spotify and YouTube also have taken action against the conspiracy theorist's content.
By Michelle Lou

Facebook booted four Alex Jones and InfoWars pages from its platform, the company said Monday.

The Alex Jones Channel Page, the Alex Jones Page, the InfoWars Page and the Infowars Nightly News Page were removed for violating Facebook’s community standards, “including hate speech that attacks or dehumanizes others,” the company said. Jones, who is the administrator of the pages, was placed on a 30-day block, Facebook said.

Jones is a conservative radio host and conspiracy theorist who, among other things, claimed the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school massacre was a hoax. 

Several other platforms have also banned his content, including Apple, Spotify and YouTube.

 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Michelle Lou
Breaking News Intern, HuffPost
