Facebook Still At It ... Stifling a Pro-Black Transman!

So, for unknown reasons, an employee has made it their personal mission to disrupt everything that I do. What I stand for, what I post, where I post. I have no idea who this character is, but right after I got out of their group-jail, someone on that platform put me back in for 7 days. What the hell is going on? I hadn’t posted anything to any groups but my own, and out of nowhere, here they go again! With a friend, we figured out why. They were trying to spook the members of my group, disrupt the fact that they knew I was turning it into a business, and discourage me. While I was in group-jail, I could still manage my group, so I made it Secret. Not long after I did that, that same employee crippled my ability to see posts in my own group again. It happened in that group in October, 2017. They crippled another of my groups in June 2017, which had nothing to do with the things I put on my timeline or into that group. They froze my family group too!

Black transgender people & activists keep a low-profile, because we are already being screwed over BIG TIME in this society and around the world. They’re scared to sleep, and it’s why none of them bother to express their issues around being black AND transgender. I was the only one not afraid to do so on that platform. So, they took the wind out of the sails of everything I was up to, doing, stood for, and believe in. Do you think you won, FB employee? NOT! You can spook others, but you cannot spook me ... even if you decide to kick me off FB. It’s probable/likely.

Of all the transgender people murdered in the United States in 2017, black transgender ones were killed more than non-blacks. 99.9% black transgender women. We’re not just being attacked by, what we call, wypipo. Our own people attack us, too, as evidenced by many of the cisgender heterosexual groups I belong to and read what’s going on. Every time I see a black person say something transphobic or homophobic in those groups, I block them immediately. No conversation, no comments, no nothing; just blocked. My list is getting truly long. I used to debate with them; that takes too much energy.

But, this is partially how wypipo oppress blacks on Facebook. I took to calling that platform fuckerbook, because it is full of them, including employees. There are no social media laws, they know it, and for this I archived the group To spend more time dealing with what they have done to me, to my movement, to my group, and all in the name of white supremacy. It’s not just the racists that yell so loudly about us, police that kill us, a system showing the world what the dominant group can get away with in the U.S., that we need to worry about. It’s the sneaky things going on in white meetings around the world (but especially in AmeriKKKa), that we need to worry about. I bet it is done 24x7 within all businesses of this country, where your ethnicity can be seen. Trolls running everywhere, are given the green light to harass any and everybody on the planet. Overtly, covertly, and like the evil people they are, the mood in AmeriKKKa has opened the floodgate of discrimination, oppression, and dominance again.

I finished watching a documentary about our struggles. It said it all for Blacks in AmeriKKKa. Their plan? To make us all so miserable, that our existence becomes non-existent! Listening to a white woman who used to put on classes to show her people how racism feels, it’s clear that they say things and do things, but still aren’t a true part of the solution. That would take them giving up their privilege and dominance, and it’s not going to happen. Going back to the documentary, a black man said he made a white woman cry. He asked her if she saw the problem, and she said yes. He asked her if she’d give up her privilege to change anything about racism, dominance, privilege, supremacy, and she said NO! It’s no secret that they do not care how we feel or think. Doesn’t matter how much money we have, how well we dress, how intelligent we are. Nothing matters; we cannot hide the color of our skin. And, because of centuries of conditioning, there are traitors of all ethnicity in AmeriKKKa. I do mean ALL, including my own.