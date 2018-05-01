Facebook Investigates Claim That Employee Used 'Privileged Access' To Stalk Women

Facebook said it is investigating a claim that an employee used internal tools and data to stalk women online.

Representatives for the social media company reportedly reached out to Jackie Stokes, founder of cybersecurity consulting firm Spyglass Security, after she tweeted the accusation about a Facebook engineer on Sunday.

Stokes claimed an unnamed Facebook security engineer may have used “privileged access” to track down women, citing what she said were screenshots of a Tinder conversation between the employee and a woman.

I’ve been made aware that a security engineer currently employed at Facebook is likely using privileged access to stalk women online.



I have Tinder logs. What should I do with this information? — Jackie Stokes 🙋🏽 (@find_evil) April 30, 2018

I really, really hope I’m wrong about this. pic.twitter.com/NDkOptx8Hv — Jackie Stokes 🙋🏽 (@find_evil) April 30, 2018

Facebook confirmed the investigation in a statement to The Wrap. The company has a “zero-tolerance approach to abuse” and “improper behavior results in termination,” the statement said.

“We maintain strict technical controls and policies to restrict employee access to user data,” the statement continued. “Access is scoped by job function, and designated employees are only allowed to access the amount of information that’s necessary to carry out their job responsibilities, such as responding to bug reports, account support inquiries, or valid legal requests.”

The alleged Tinder exchange shared by Stokes doesn’t necessarily prove abuse, though she tweeted Sunday that there was more “evidence” that she had not released to the public.

A representative for Facebook did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment. Stokes declined to comment.