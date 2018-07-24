Facebook, YouTube Seem Fine With Alex Jones Making Death Threats, Sex Crime Claims

Right-wing provocateur Alex Jones’ latest video, now circulating on YouTube and Facebook, accuses special counsel Robert Mueller of covering up sex crimes and threatens him with death. Neither of the media platforms seems to have a problem with Jones’ incendiary rant.

Jones, host of “Infowars” and “The Alex Jones Show,” posted the video Monday on his personal YouTube page, making the unsubstantiated claim that Mueller is responsible for child rape. Jones alleges that Mueller, leading the investigation into Russia’s involvement with the 2016 presidential election and the Trump campaign, covered up for billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who spent 13 months in jail for soliciting prostitution from girls as young as 14.

“That’s the thing, is like, once it’s Mueller, everyone’s so scared of Mueller, they’d let Mueller rape kids in front of people, which he did. I mean, Mueller covered up for a decade for Epstein kidnapping kids, flying them on sex planes, some kids as young as 7 years old reportedly, with big perverts raping them to frame people. I mean, Mueller is a monster, man,” said Jones.

“God, imagine ― he’s even above the pedophiles, though. The word is he doesn’t have sex with kids, he just controls it all. Can you imagine being a monster like that? God.”

Jones said he’d “take down” Mueller or “die trying,” adding that Mueller was “going to get it.”

“I look at that guy, and he’s a sack of crap. That’s a demon I will take down, or I’ll die trying. So that’s it. It’s going to happen, we’re going to walk out in the square, politically, at high noon, and he’s going to find out whether he makes a move man, make the move first, and then it’s going to happen,” said Jones, miming shooting a gun.

Threatening violence against a federal official is a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

YouTube doesn’t appear to have reacted to numerous complaints posted about the video. The company didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Wow. @RealAlexJones straight up threatened Robert Mueller, and he should be held to account for that.



Why is YouTube allowing him to threaten a federal official?https://t.co/DZSGaG179D — Crooks and Liars (@crooksandliars) July 23, 2018

Alex Jones just threatened to kill Robert Mueller. YouTube will do nothing.



America, 2018. https://t.co/iYl6uWFm1S — ElizabethCMcLaughlin (@ECMcLaughlin) July 24, 2018

A Facebook spokesperson on Tuesday told BuzzFeed News that “Jones’ comments did not violate the company’s community standards as they were not a credible statement of intent to commit violence.”

Facebook did not respond to HuffPost’s request for further comment.

Facebook’s position isn’t particularly surprising. The company has supported Jones’ rants before, and said recently it wouldn’t remove “Infowars” from its platform, even though Jones has repeatedly used it to push his false claims.

“The approach that we’ve taken to false news is not to say, you can’t say something wrong on the Internet,” Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said last week.