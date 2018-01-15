Fadl Al Tarzi: On Setting Up An Online University In The Middle East

Interview with Fadl Al Tarzi, Founder of Magnify Ventures, a hybrid tech firm focused on online education, whose mission is to invest in highly promising and innovative ideas, that have the ability to positively impact our world.

Tech entrepreneur and educationist, Fadl Al Tarzi

Q: Hi Fadl! Thanks for sharing your entrepreneurial story with my readers. Tell us a little bit about your background and how you ended up choosing the education field.

I’ve been an entrepreneur since age 18, with a focus on information intensive technology businesses. Over the past 10 years I was based in Dubai primarily operating around the MENA region, year after year the growth of our company was impeded by a shortage in qualified talent. The more I looked around I realized this was actually a global challenge, the gap between what employers are looking for vs what students are graduating with is only widening. That was just at the surface.

The more I analyzed the more I realized poor education is actually the single common denominator among the majority of our world’s challenges from unemployment to extremism to disease. People were shocked when I told them I’m leaving a successful company I started from scratch in Dubai and moving to London to start an online university – something I had 0 experience in.

Q: Everything you said is so true Fadl. Knowledge is power! I believe there should be more co-op programs between high schools and employers. Businesses should allow near graduates to gain work experience with job shadowing opportunities in their desired career field before choosing a major for college. This is exactly what I did and it put me ahead of other candidates when I started my career for sure. What made you take the leap into entrepreneurship?

At age 18 I must admit the real reason was boredom in high school, once I finished doing all the things you’re not supposed to do my mind gravitated towards entrepreneurship!

Q: Most entrepreneurs have the need to be challenged in some way so that they stay engaged. You had the spirit of an entrepreneur even in high school. That’s great. Along your journey I’m sure you’ve had some trials and errors that you’ve learned from. How do you personally define success? What does it mean to you?

It means positively impacting the world in a mutually profitable way.

Q: What was the biggest business mistake you’ve made and what did you do to learn from it?

Not taking the time to stop and think about the big picture. I learned not to allow myself to get carried away by pure emotion or excitement, rather to ask myself the tough questions, I must say my business partner and co-founder helps me always remember this. If you can see no path to success it’s likely not there, the path can and must change, but you must always see it.

Q: You must at least hold a vision of the big picture in order to get there. We are seeing an industry saturation with educated buyers who do their research before signing on as clients. How do you differentiate yourself from others in your field?

We are literally taking what works and dropping what has not – within the education industry. Unlike others in our field, we’re limited primarily by our own innovation and not internal politics or legacy structures.

I’m a person that’s guided by logic and not emotion, perhaps even too much so (if you ask my wife). Logic told me if there is a need and you can draw a path then you can fulfill that need. Not coming from an education background just simply isn’t a good enough reason not to get into education! If Walt Disney got fired from the newspaper where he worked for not being creative enough and Einstein didn’t utter a word till age 4 then who’s to say what’s right and wrong!

Q: Very profound yet simple strategy - “Take what works and drop what has not”. Great! What would you say to someone who came to you for advice about taking the ‘leap of faith’ into entrepreneurship?

Plan for the unplanned, develop an insatiable appetite for questioning the status quo, make sure you have the discipline, and last but not least if you’re no longer single make sure your partner is on board!

Q: With all that you do, I’m sure you probably work day and night on your projects. What do you do to recharge when you are feeling drained?

I go diving and hum underwater while enjoying the most beautiful scenery on earth.

Q: What is your business all about?

We’re building a next generation university, this is a tool to help people all over the world achieve their potential. This tool is a quality, modern and relevant education.

Q: How can you be reached if someone is interested in your products or services?