Failure Isn't An Option For Those That Do Not Succeed

All my life I’ve heard people say that failure isn’t an option.

As I observed their lives there was a reason failure wasn’t an option.

They never tried something they could fail at.

They never swung for the fences.

They never challenged life.

And... even though they had great connections, educations and all the resources to be successful they never stepped out on the ledge far enough to risk failure.

The result?

A mediocre life at best.

A life I could never accept.

I had a near fatal car accident when I was 19 years old that I still feel the affects of today.

This accident ended my athletic career.

But..

It didn’t end my life.

I had no back up plan if my athletic career tanked.

I never ran again.

Once I was on the mend I had a great opportunity to work in the union my dad was in. It paid well, had great benefits, it had everything everyone else wanted for me.

But....

It wasn’t what I wanted.

In my late 20’s I decided to conquer Manhattan Real Estate, the toughest real estate market in the world.

I interviewed with over 300 companies and they all told me the same thing.

Go get a college degree

Get 20 years of experience in the outer boroughs, Brooklyn, queens, the bronx or Statan island.

Then and only then come into Manhattan, no one ever gets into manhattan before the age of 40.

When life pushes back like that I always think to myself that these people simply don’t have enough information to make an intelligent decision so I keep coming back and trying until they see the light.

I did finally find a Madison Ave firm that hired me and I quickly became the youngest SR VP in Manhattan real estate.

Fast Forward 20 years.

When I was in my late 40’s Barbara Corcoran encouraged me to write my first book.

I quickly found out that I need an agent and the agent will then get me a publisher, if all goes well.

History Repeats Itself.

I reached out to well over 300 literary agents and publishers and they all told me the same thing.

You have no platform so we can’t publish you. You need to go out and build a platform, which is a catch 22. Its touch to build a platform as an author when you don’t have any published work to show and you can’t get published without a platform.

I quickly realized that they didn’t have enough information to make an intelligent decision so I kept at it.

I figured if I could get someone famous to write the forward to my book that I would have a much better chance

So I went after many people including Mark Victor Hansen that co creator of the Chicken Soup For The Soul brand.

I must have called Mark 200 times. I sent him numerous emails and I even sent him the forward I wrote for him on a silver platter.. all with zero result.

I found out he would be at the book expo America in NY so I went to NY.

I had close to no money in my pocket. I stayed at a filthy hotel and had no money to eat.

But...

I wasn’t giving up.

With the forward in my pocket I went on a search for Mark.

Finally I see him but he was swarmed with people but as he walked by me he said, “it must take a lot of discipline to look like that”

I said...

“Mr Hansen, wouldn’t you agree that it takes discipline, hard work and the ability to never give up on your dreams to be successful in life?”

He said, “yes it does”

At that point I reached into my pocket and pulled out my forward.

He laughed and said you are the guy who’s been calling, emailing and who sent me this on a silver platter.

I said “yes sir”

Mark grabbed the forward out of my hand and signed it.

He then told me to hang that on my wall as a reminder of how persistence pays off.

Mark also told me that I will be a best selling author but it may not be til my 3rd book.

He also said you have what it takes, so go out and conquer the world and never give up!

He was right.

My first 2 books hit the best sellers list but I still wasn’t making enough money to be a full time author.

Then I was told to do an e-book which I thought was a waste of time.

Well I did the ebook and it sold 5 Million Dollars worth of copies in the first 3 months.

Old School New Body has been one of the best selling fitness books for the last 5 years and is translated into Spanish, French, Italian, German and other languages. Its sold in every corner of the world every day!

My ebook had a similar theme as the rest of my life so no need to tell the whole story but know that I had a lot of rejection and failure with this one as well.

But..

I worked very hard and never gave up on my dreams.

I don’t know anyone who has achieved greatness without having spectacular failures in their lives.

What do you want to achieve but haven’t been willing to fail in order to get it?

If life has taught me anything, you can have all you want in your life if you are willing to sacrifice, work hard, be mocked and be willing to lose everything.

If you want all life has to offer you need to let go of what you are holding onto. Otherwise your hands are full of what you don’t want and there is no room for what you do want.

Let go, dig in and persist until it hurts.

You will fail.

You will be mocked.

You will be scared.

But...

You will be able to look back at your life with much fewer regrets then if you lived your life in fear of failing.

Failure isn’t an option for those willing to fail.

Your not taught that in business school, they only way you learn that is on the hard cold streets.

Now go out and fail with style but never give up!!!

You are worth the risk!

Life will give you everything you want if you never give up. My life today is all I ever dreamed it would be.

Now 35 years later I’m an over night success. :-)

And...

I am living the life of my dreams.

I have the scares to prove it!