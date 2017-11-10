Faith Hill And Tim McGraw Take Aim At The NRA And Demand Gun Control

Country stars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are voicing their support for gun control.

In a new interview with Billboard, conducted less than two weeks after the shooting in Las Vegas at the Route 91 Harvest Festival that left almost 60 people killed and hundreds injured in what became the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, the couple vocalized the need to keep military weapons out of civilian hands.

“Look, I’m a bird hunter ― I love to wing-shoot,” McGraw said. “However, there is some common sense that’s necessary when it comes to gun control. They want to make it about the Second Amendment every time it’s brought up. It’s not about the Second Amendment.”

Hill echoed the sentiment.

“In reference to the tragedy in Las Vegas, we knew a lot of people there,” she told the outlet. “The doctors that [treated] the wounded, they saw wounds like you’d see in war. That’s not right. Military weapons should not be in the hands of civilians. It’s everyone’s responsibility, including the government and the National Rifle Association, to tell the truth. We all want a safe country.”

On Wednesday, the country music world celebrated the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, where they honored the victims of the Las Vegas shooting. Host Carrie Underwood noted that it has been “a year marked by tragedy impacting countless lives,” just days after the mass shooting at a Texas church, but some criticized the stars for not speaking more explicitly about the need for stricter legislation to help prevent these deadly massacres.