Faith is Greater

For those of you who have read the new Epilogue of my book 'Choosing Hope'-you know that my husband Nick and I suffered a devastating loss back in April 2016. Our dream, ended in mis-carriage. As I emerged in the days and the weeks that followed, I was angry, mad, confused, and mostly, so profoundly sad-I couldn’t wrap my head around the fact that the beautiful heartbeat we had heard, was no more.

Then one day I decided, like I had following December 14th, that this was no way to live: consumed by fear, anger and pain, there had to be another way. I decided to choose hope. That was the first step, but it didn’t happen over night. It wasn’t until a few months later when I was speaking at a conference in South Dakota titled ‘The Power of Hope’ (oh how life is ironic) that my healing truly began.

After I spoke there was a panel of women who assembled on the stage to share their own personal stories and how hope had played a pivotal role. One woman began to share about her own miscarriage many years before. The emotions bubbled up inside me and spilled out-silent tears ran down my cheeks as I sat at the table.

The kind woman sitting next to me handed me tissues and took my hand. She just held it. After, she asked, ‘Did you name your baby?’ A bit taken a back, I paused and then replied, ‘No.’ We hadn’t ever learned the sex and so giving a name to our baby was never something I had even thought of. ‘You have to give your baby a name’ she said.

Later that afternoon the conference ended and I returned back to my hotel room alone. I sat on the bed contemplating this kind woman’s wise words for quite some time, and decided that she was right-I did need to give our baby a name. And so right then and there-I chose one, ‘Hope’. Immediately I felt a sense of peace, relief and calm come over me. It was as if the pain, sadness and anger I had been carrying-lifted right up off my shoulders-and had gone somewhere else. I had made a choice to focus on my faith-not my fear.

I had given it to God, or for those who believe in something else, I had given it to the Universe. I didn’t have to carry that burden anymore. Our baby had been real, very real, had been lost, and was waiting for us in heaven, Our baby had a name-Hope and now, after all of those months, I could begin to move forward.

On that day I decided-made a conscious choice that my faith was greater than my fear, and it truly was. That day everything changed. And now, almost exactly a year after that fateful day in South Dakota, our beautiful, happy, strong, determined daughter, Gracelynn, is here with us- she's 4 months old...

And My faith is so much bigger than my fear.