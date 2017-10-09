Faith Leaders Fight Back Against Trump's Attack On Birth Control

WASHINGTON, DC — The Clergy Advocacy Board of Planned Parenthood Federation of America condemns the Trump Administration’s fallacious attempts to use morality and religion to undermine access to contraception through the Affordable Care Act.

We are religious leaders from a spectrum of faiths and denominations, called to serve as pastors to people making medical decisions. Our experience teaches that a woman’s health care is between her and her doctor. Politicians should stay out of these private conversations.

As religious leaders, embracing the truth in faith alongside the truth in medical science, we believe that our households and families should be allowed to benefit from advances in modern day health care, contraception included. We are deeply troubled by the Trump administration’s agenda to curtail access to reproductive care, one step at a time. This attack is the latest example of a sustained campaign to impose negative and narrowly held religious perspectives into the private lives of Americans who embrace supportive faith teachings about family planning, and all who seek to exercise religious liberty and freedom of conscience in their personal lives.

Our various faith heritages bring us to teach that the Divine Presence enters and blesses all our relationships, separate and apart from our becoming parents. We affirm that God graces each of us with a conscience that includes the capacity to set the course of our lives and families. All this speaks to why, from the earliest days of the family planning movement in the United States, clergy from a wide spectrum of faiths have embraced family planning as a moral good.

Too many families today are facing financial challenges and crises. Every individual should have the religious freedom and freedom of conscience to choose and consistently use the contraception that works best for them.